DU 1st Merit List 2022 Released, Download Delhi University UG CSAS 1st Allotment List at admission.uod.ac.in

DU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT): As per the recent updates, the University of Delhi has released the DU 1st merit list 2022 today on 19th October in online mode. Candidates can check their DU 1st merit list through Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal - admission.uod.ac.in. To download the DU 1st merit list 2022, candidates will have to use their CUET application number and password.

The DU 1st merit list 2022 is expected to include candidates' rank and the seats allotted to them based on the programmes and colleges they have filled in the form. Candidates can accept the allotted seat at Delhi University till 21st October till 4.59 pm. The university will offer admission to UG courses in around 70,000 seats based on DU cut off 2022.

DU 1st Merit List 2022 (OUT) - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Check DU 1st Merit List?

As per the updates, the DU merit list 2022 will not be available on the university dashboard. Candidates can check the list of colleges after logging in with the required credentials. Go through the steps to know how to check DU 1st merit list 2022 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of DU CSAS - ugadmission.uod.ac.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, a login window will be there.

3rd Step - Sign in using the CUET application number, password enter the given captcha code, and click on login.

4th Step - The candidate portal will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Now, check the 1st merit list and save it as well.

Once the candidate accepts the seat, DU colleges will verify the documents and programme-specific eligibility criteria. The colleges can approve online applications from 19th to 22nd October 2022. After this, candidates have to confirm their admissions by paying the DU admission fee till 24th October 2022.