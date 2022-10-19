    St Stephens Admission 2022: Supreme Court Directs Institute to Give 100% Weightage to CUET scores

    The Supreme Court heard the St Stephens hearing today. The Supreme Court has refused to stay the Delhi High Court Judgement that asked St Stephens College to conduct admissions in the open category as per CUET scores. Know details here 

    Updated: Oct 19, 2022 17:24 IST
    St Stephens Admission 2022: As per the recent updates and media reports, the Supreme Court has dismissed to stay the Delhi HC Judgement that stated 100% admissions to be given based on CUET score. The SC has refused to stop the judgement of the Delhi HC. As per the report, the SC in the hearing stated that they see no need to stay the judgement of the Delhi High Court and 100% weightage will have to be given to CUET this academic year.
     
    No 15% weightage will be offered for non-Minority students but the Supreme Court has clarified that the validity of the final admission will be subject to the final outcome of the petition filed by the St Stephens students. The hearing was held today after St Stephens College had filed a plea asking for 85% admissions and 15% for minority students. 

    Supreme Court on St.Stephen's Hearing 

    As per media reports, a bench comprising Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said, “We find on reason to stay the judgment.” “However, what action to be taken pursuant to the admission process shall be subject to final outcome of petition,” it said and listed the hearing for mid-March. 
     
    In the hearing, the SC said that if there is uniformity then what's the relevance of the interview and if one gets 90%, the marks are reduced. The SC has now said that however, the validity of the admission process shall be subject to final outcome of the petition. 
     
    The Supreme Court today refused to stay the Delhi High Court order asking St. Stephen's College to follow the admission policy prescribed by Delhi University. The high court had directed the college to follow the university's admission policy, according to which 100% weightage has to be given to the CUET 2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in undergraduate courses.

    DU Admission 2022 

    This year, Delhi University started admission for over 70,000 seats in September 2022. The university is accepting students through CUET scores instead of their class 12th marks. Earlier, DU released its admission-cum-allocation policy called Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The admission through the CSAS is being held in three phases - submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.
     

