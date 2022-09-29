    JNU Admission 2022: JNU Released UG Admission Dates at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

    JNU has announced the dates for UG admissions 2022 at the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. As per the released dates, the JNU admission first merit list will be made available on 17th October 2022. Check details here 

    Updated: Sep 29, 2022 15:55 IST
    JNU Admission 2022 Dates
    JNU Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU UG admissions 2022 dates today on 29th September 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of JNU admission 2022 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Also, the complete schedule of JNU UG admission has been provided on the page below. 
     
    As per the released dates, the first merit list for JNU admission will be released on 17th October 2022. Earlier, JNU released the registration form for candidates to apply for undergraduate admissions. The last date to apply for JNU UG admissions is 12th October 2022.

    JNU UG Admissions Dates 2022

    Events 

    Dates 

    JNU UG Admission Registration

    27th September 2022

    Last date to apply

    12th October 2022 (11:50 pm)

    Release of JNU first merit list

    17th October 2022

    Pre enrollment JNU UG registration and payment

    17th to 29th October 2022

    JNU Second merit list

    22nd October 2022

    Locking of seats

    22nd to 24th October 2022

    JNU Third merit list

    27th October 2022

    Locking of seats

    27th to 29th October 2022

    Physical verification

    1st to 4th November 2022

    Release of Final list

    By 9th November 2022

    Pre enrollment registration and payment of fees

    9th to 10th November 2022

    Physical verification of documents 

    14th November 2022

    Commencement of Classes

    7th November 2022

    Deadline of admission/registration

    30th November 2022

    JNU Admission Based on CUET UG Scores 2022 

    JNU has started the online registration for UG courses admission from today i.e 28th September 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam can submit their applications by entering their CUET scores in the admissions portal only. From this year, the authorities decided to admit candidates through CUET for UG courses. 
     
    Some of the JNU UG courses are - B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and other Certificate of Proficiency Programmes, COP. For admissions into B.Tech courses, the JEE Mains score of the candidates will be considered. Candidates have to apply through JoSAA 2022 counselling.  
     

