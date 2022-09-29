JNU Admission 2022: JNU Released UG Admission Dates at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here
JNU has announced the dates for UG admissions 2022 at the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in. As per the released dates, the JNU admission first merit list will be made available on 17th October 2022. Check details here
JNU Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU UG admissions 2022 dates today on 29th September 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of JNU admission 2022 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Also, the complete schedule of JNU UG admission has been provided on the page below.
As per the released dates, the first merit list for JNU admission will be released on 17th October 2022. Earlier, JNU released the registration form for candidates to apply for undergraduate admissions. The last date to apply for JNU UG admissions is 12th October 2022.
JNU UG Admissions Dates 2022
Events
Dates
JNU UG Admission Registration
27th September 2022
Last date to apply
12th October 2022 (11:50 pm)
Release of JNU first merit list
17th October 2022
Pre enrollment JNU UG registration and payment
17th to 29th October 2022
JNU Second merit list
22nd October 2022
Locking of seats
22nd to 24th October 2022
JNU Third merit list
27th October 2022
Locking of seats
27th to 29th October 2022
Physical verification
1st to 4th November 2022
Release of Final list
By 9th November 2022
Pre enrollment registration and payment of fees
9th to 10th November 2022
Physical verification of documents
14th November 2022
Commencement of Classes
7th November 2022
Deadline of admission/registration
30th November 2022
JNU Admission Based on CUET UG Scores 2022
JNU has started the online registration for UG courses admission from today i.e 28th September 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam can submit their applications by entering their CUET scores in the admissions portal only. From this year, the authorities decided to admit candidates through CUET for UG courses.
Some of the JNU UG courses are - B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and other Certificate of Proficiency Programmes, COP. For admissions into B.Tech courses, the JEE Mains score of the candidates will be considered. Candidates have to apply through JoSAA 2022 counselling.
