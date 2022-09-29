JNU Admission 2022: JNU Released UG Admission Dates at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, Check Complete Schedule Here

JNU Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru University has released the JNU UG admissions 2022 dates today on 29th September 2022. Candidates can check the complete schedule of JNU admission 2022 at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Also, the complete schedule of JNU UG admission has been provided on the page below.

As per the released dates, the first merit list for JNU admission will be released on 17th October 2022. Earlier, JNU released the registration form for candidates to apply for undergraduate admissions. The last date to apply for JNU UG admissions is 12th October 2022.

JNU UG Admissions Dates 2022

Events Dates JNU UG Admission Registration 27th September 2022 Last date to apply 12th October 2022 (11:50 pm) Release of JNU first merit list 17th October 2022 Pre enrollment JNU UG registration and payment 17th to 29th October 2022 JNU Second merit list 22nd October 2022 Locking of seats 22nd to 24th October 2022 JNU Third merit list 27th October 2022 Locking of seats 27th to 29th October 2022 Physical verification 1st to 4th November 2022 Release of Final list By 9th November 2022 Pre enrollment registration and payment of fees 9th to 10th November 2022 Physical verification of documents 14th November 2022 Commencement of Classes 7th November 2022 Deadline of admission/registration 30th November 2022

JNU Admission Based on CUET UG Scores 2022

JNU has started the online registration for UG courses admission from today i.e 28th September 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam can submit their applications by entering their CUET scores in the admissions portal only. From this year, the authorities decided to admit candidates through CUET for UG courses.

Some of the JNU UG courses are - B.A. (Hons.) in Foreign Languages, B.Sc.-M.Sc. Integrated Programme in Ayurveda Biology and other Certificate of Proficiency Programmes, COP. For admissions into B.Tech courses, the JEE Mains score of the candidates will be considered. Candidates have to apply through JoSAA 2022 counselling.

