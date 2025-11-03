The ODI Cricket World Cup is known to be one of the most exciting events in international cricket. This series is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and played every four years in the One Day International (ODI) format. The series is quite engaging keeping the cricket fans on the edge of their seats as teams from all over the world compete in this tournament to win the title of world champion.

The first Men's Cricket World Cup was held in 1975 in England, and since then, it has become a worldwide celebration of cricket. As the years passed, the World Cup has witnessed many unforgettable matches, legendary performances from top players, and many dramatic wins that have now become a part of history.

India and Australia have been quite the stars when it comes to winning the World Cup. Here is a complete list of World Cup winners for both Women's and Men's teams.