The ODI Cricket World Cup is known to be one of the most exciting events in international cricket. This series is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and played every four years in the One Day International (ODI) format. The series is quite engaging keeping the cricket fans on the edge of their seats as teams from all over the world compete in this tournament to win the title of world champion.
The first Men's Cricket World Cup was held in 1975 in England, and since then, it has become a worldwide celebration of cricket. As the years passed, the World Cup has witnessed many unforgettable matches, legendary performances from top players, and many dramatic wins that have now become a part of history.
India and Australia have been quite the stars when it comes to winning the World Cup. Here is a complete list of World Cup winners for both Women's and Men's teams.
ODI World Cup Winners List (1975-2025)
The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup was held in 2023, and the host country was India, where the team reached the finals but lost to Australia by 6 wickets. Here is the complete list of all the winners over the years along with the host country.
|
World Cup Year
|
Winner
|
Runner Up
|
Host Country
|
1975
|
West Indies
|
Australia
|
England
|
1979
|
West Indies
|
England
|
England
|
1983
|
India
|
West Indies
|
England
|
1987
|
Australia
|
England
|
India and Pakistan
|
1992
|
Pakistan
|
England
|
Australia and New Zealand
|
1996
|
Sri Lanka
|
Australia
|
India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka
|
1999
|
Australia
|
Pakistan
|
England (With Some Matches Played in Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, Wales)
|
2003
|
Australia
|
India
|
South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya
|
2007
|
Australia
|
Sri Lanka
|
West Indies
|
2011
|
India
|
Sri Lanka
|
India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
|
2015
|
Australia
|
New Zealand
|
New Zealand and Australia
|
2019
|
England
|
New Zealand
|
England and Wales
|
2023
|
Australia
|
India
|
India
1975 – West Indies Wins the First World Cup
The inaugural Cricket World Cup was played in England. West Indies, which was led by Clive Lloyd, lifted inaugural trophy by defeating Australia. Lloyd scored a blistering 102 in the final and set the tone for West Indies’ dominance in the early years.
1979 – West Indies Makes it Two in a Row
Defending their title, West Indies once again emerged victorious. Viv Richards stole the show with a sensational 138*, helping his team defeat England in the final.
1983 – India Creates History
India stunned the cricketing world by beating the mighty West Indies in the final. Under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, India lifted their first-ever World Cup title. The image of Kapil Dev holding the trophy at Lord’s remains iconic.
ODI Women's World Cup Winners List (1973-2025)
When it comes to the Women's ODI World Cup, Australia leads the chart as it clinched 7 titles and it is followed by England at 3 titles. The 2025 Women's ODI World Cup ended on 2nd November, with India beating South Africa by 52 runs. This marks the country's first ODI Women's World Cup title since the inception of the game in 1973. Here is the complete list of ODI Women's World Cup Winners.
|YEAR
|WINNER
|RUNNER-UP
|1973
|England
|Australia
|1978
|Australia
|England
|1982
|Australia
|England
|1988
|Australia
|England
|1993
|England
|New Zealand
|1997
|Australia
|New Zealand
|2000
|New Zealand
|Australia
|2005
|Australia
|India
|2009
|England
|New Zealand
|2013
|Australia
|West Indies
|2017
|England
|India
|2022
|Australia
|England
|2025
|India
|South Africa
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation