List of ODI World Cup Winners [1975-2025]

By Nikhil Batra
Nov 3, 2025, 10:13 IST

Since its inception in 1975, the World Cup has given fans some of the most unforgettable moments in the history of the game. Over the years, different countries and players have given amazing performances and lifted the trophies, leaving their mark worldwide. This detailed list of ODI World Cup winners showcases every edition of the tournament, and highlights the champions, host nations, and some of the key moments.

The ODI Cricket World Cup is known to be one of the most exciting events in international cricket. This series is organised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and played every four years in the One Day International (ODI) format. The series is quite engaging keeping the cricket fans on the edge of their seats as teams from all over the world compete in this tournament to win the title of world champion.

The first Men's Cricket World Cup was held in 1975 in England, and since then, it has become a worldwide celebration of cricket. As the years passed, the World Cup has witnessed many unforgettable matches, legendary performances from top players, and many dramatic wins that have now become a part of history.

India and Australia have been quite the stars when it comes to winning the World Cup. Here is a complete list of World Cup winners for both Women's and Men's teams. 

ODI World Cup Winners List (1975-2025)

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup was held in 2023, and the host country was India, where the team reached the finals but lost to Australia by 6 wickets. Here is the complete list of all the winners over the years along with the host country. 

World Cup Year

Winner

Runner Up

Host Country

1975

West Indies

Australia

England

1979

West Indies

England

England

1983

India

West Indies

England

1987

Australia

England

India and Pakistan

1992

Pakistan

England

Australia and New Zealand

1996

Sri Lanka

Australia

India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka

1999

Australia

Pakistan

England (With Some Matches Played in Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, Wales)

2003

Australia

India

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya

2007

Australia

Sri Lanka

West Indies

2011

India

Sri Lanka

India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

2015

Australia

New Zealand

New Zealand and Australia

2019

England

New Zealand

England and Wales

2023

Australia

India

India

1975 – West Indies Wins the First World Cup

The inaugural Cricket World Cup was played in England. West Indies, which was led by Clive Lloyd, lifted inaugural trophy by defeating Australia. Lloyd scored a blistering 102 in the final and set the tone for West Indies’ dominance in the early years.

1979 – West Indies Makes it Two in a Row

Defending their title, West Indies once again emerged victorious. Viv Richards stole the show with a sensational 138*, helping his team defeat England in the final.

1983 – India Creates History

India stunned the cricketing world by beating the mighty West Indies in the final. Under Kapil Dev’s captaincy, India lifted their first-ever World Cup title. The image of Kapil Dev holding the trophy at Lord’s remains iconic.

ODI Women's World Cup Winners List (1973-2025)

When it comes to the Women's ODI World Cup,  Australia leads the chart as it clinched 7 titles and it is followed by England at 3 titlesThe 2025 Women's ODI World Cup ended on 2nd Novemberwith India beating South Africa by 52 runs. This marks the country's first ODI Women's World Cup title since the inception of the game in 1973. Here is the complete list of ODI Women's World Cup Winners. 

YEAR WINNER RUNNER-UP
1973 England Australia
1978 Australia England
1982 Australia England
1988 Australia England
1993 England New Zealand
1997 Australia New Zealand
2000 New Zealand Australia
2005 Australia India
2009 England New Zealand
2013 Australia West Indies
2017 England India
2022 Australia England
2025 India South Africa

