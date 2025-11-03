GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Make Changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 Application Rectification: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application correction window today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who have submitted the applications for the GATE 2026 exams and need to make corrections can visit the official website.

To make changes in the GATE 2026 applications, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Candidates must make sure they make the changes in the fields open for editing and save the changes before the final submission.

CAT 2026 application correction login link is available on the official website gate2026-iitg-ac-in. Candidates can also make changes to their filled GATE 2026 application through the direct link given here.

GATE 2026 Application Correction - Click Here