GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Make Changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Key Points
- GATE 2026 application correction window closes today
- Make necessary changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
- GATE Exams on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
GATE 2026 Application Rectification: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application correction window today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who have submitted the applications for the GATE 2026 exams and need to make corrections can visit the official website.
To make changes in the GATE 2026 applications, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Candidates must make sure they make the changes in the fields open for editing and save the changes before the final submission.
CAT 2026 application correction login link is available on the official website gate2026-iitg-ac-in. Candidates can also make changes to their filled GATE 2026 application through the direct link given here.
GATE 2026 Application Correction - Click Here
Steps to Make Changes in GATE 2026 Application
The GATE 2026 application rectification process is now open. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026
Step 2: Click on GATE 2026 application portal
Step 3: Login using the enrollment ID and Password
Step 4: Make changes in the fields open for editing
Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit
GATE 2026 Fee Applicable for Editing
Candidates making changes in the GATE 2026 applications must note that a fee will be applicable for each field. The fields open for editing the the consequent fee details are provided below
|
Description of Changes / Modifications
|
Fee Charges (per paper)
|
Change in Name
|
₹ 500
|
Change in Date of Birth
|
₹ 500
|
Change in choice of examination cities
|
₹ 500
|
Change of existing paper
|
₹ 500
|
Change of gender to female
|
₹ 500
|
Change of gender from female to any other gender
|
₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates)
₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)
|
Change of category to SC/ST
|
₹ 500
|
Change of category from SC/ST to any other
|
₹ 500 (For female candidates or PwD candidates)
₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)
|
Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic
|
₹ 500
|
Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic
|
₹ 500 (For female candidates or SC/ST candidates)
₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)
|
Any other change in category (not mentioned above)
|
₹ 500
|
Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address
|
NIL
|
College Name and Location, Roll No.
|
NIL
|
Details of Qualifying Degree
|
NIL
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation