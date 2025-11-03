Check Women's ODI World Cup Winners List
Focus
Quick Links
News

GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today, Make Changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 3, 2025, 09:52 IST

GATE 2026 application correction window closes today. Candidates can make required changed to their filled application at gate2026.iitg.ac.in. Check editable fields and fee details here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today
GATE 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • GATE 2026 application correction window closes today
  • Make necessary changes at gate2026.iitg.ac.in
  • GATE Exams on February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026

GATE 2026 Application Rectification: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will close the GATE 2026 application correction window today, November 3, 2025. Candidates who have submitted the applications for the GATE 2026 exams and need to make corrections can visit the official website.

To make changes in the GATE 2026 applications, candidates are required to visit the official website and login using their login id and password. Candidates must make sure they make the changes in the fields open for editing and save the changes before the final submission. 

CAT 2026 application correction login link is available on the official website gate2026-iitg-ac-in. Candidates can also make changes to their filled GATE 2026 application through the direct link given here.

GATE 2026 Application Correction - Click Here

Steps to Make Changes in GATE 2026 Application

The GATE 2026 application rectification process is now open. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GATE 2026

Step 2: Click on GATE 2026 application portal

Step 3: Login using the enrollment ID and Password

Step 4: Make changes in the fields open for editing

Step 5: Save the changes and click on submit

GATE 2026 Fee Applicable for Editing

Candidates making changes in the GATE 2026 applications must note that a fee will be applicable for each field. The fields open for editing the the consequent fee details are provided below

Description of Changes / Modifications  

Fee Charges (per paper)

Change in Name

₹ 500

Change in Date of Birth

₹ 500

Change in choice of examination cities

₹ 500

Change of existing paper

₹ 500

Change of gender to female

₹ 500

Change of gender from female to any other gender

₹ 500 (For SC/ST and PwD candidates)

₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)

Change of category to SC/ST

₹ 500

Change of category from SC/ST to any other

₹ 500 (For female candidates or PwD candidates)

₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)

Change from Non-PwD/Dyslexic to PwD/Dyslexic

₹ 500

Change from PwD/Dyslexic to Non-PwD/Dyslexic

₹ 500 (For female candidates or SC/ST candidates)

₹ 500 + ₹ 1000 = ₹ 1500 (For all other candidates)

Any other change in category (not mentioned above)

₹ 500

Details of Parents/Guardian/Correspondence Address

NIL

College Name and Location, Roll No.

NIL

Details of Qualifying Degree

NIL

Also Read: ICAI CA September 2025 Results Today, Download CA Final, Intermediate and Foundation Scorecard at icai.nic.in

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News