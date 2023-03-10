    JNU Conducts 6th Convocation Today, President Droupadi Murmu Graced the Ceremony

    JNU conducted its 6th convocation today, March 10, 2023. As per the recent updates, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu addressed the ceremony. Check complete details here

    Updated: Mar 10, 2023 17:52 IST
    JNU 6th Convocation 2023
    JNU 6th Convocation 2023

    JNU 6th Convocation: As per the recent updates, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) conducted its 6th convocation today, March 10, 2023. The chief guest of this occasion was the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. According to media reports, around 948 students received their PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) degrees during the event.

    Speaking on the occasion, the chief guest Droupadi Murmu said that Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is a relatively young university and she looked at it as a historical and meaningful significance that this university began to function in the year of the centenary celebration of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi in 1969.

    Check the Tweet below:

    She further added that the number of women research scholars has surpassed men at the institute this time, terming it as an important indicator of social change. The chief guest also praised all the students and the faculty members of the JNU and said that they have made impressive contributions in various fields including politics, education, research, diplomacy, social work, science and technology, literature, art and culture.

    Who Attended JNU 6th Convocation?

    As per media reports, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan attended the event as the guest of honour. In addition, the JNU 6th Convocation was also attended by the Government of India, Principal Scientific Advisor, A K Sood, and JNU Chancellor Vijay Kumar Saraswat.

    While addressing the occasion, Union Edu Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that this is a research university and there is no multi-diverse institution like JNU in the country. Moreover, India is the oldest civilisation and Jawaharlal Nehru University is taking this civilisation forward, the reports added.

