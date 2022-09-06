    JoSAA Counselling 2022: Check Previous Year's NIT Opening and Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering

    JoSAA Counselling 2022: As per the released date, the Joint Seat Allocation Authority will start the registration process for the JoSAA 2022 counselling from 12th September. To register for JoSAA, candidates will have to visit the official website - josaa.nic.in. The JoSAA 2022 counselling process is conducted for admission to 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). 

    The authorities of JoSAA will release the JEE Main cutoff for top NITs in online mode. JoSAA counselling admission for NIT will be done through cut-off scores for both opening and closing ranks. Students aspiring for admission in top NITs must qualify JEE Main 2022 cutoff for top NITs to grab a seat in these institutes.  

    Previous Year's NIT Opening and Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering

    The counselling process for admission to BTech Engineering programmes in National Institutes of Technology (NITs) will be held separately. Candidates who wish to take admission to BTech Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programme in NITs can check last year's opening ranks for male and female here - 

    Last Year's NIT Opening and Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering - Male 

    Rank

    Name of Institutes

                                          Male

    Home State

    Other State

    1

    NIT Tiruchirappalli

    4,728

    781

    2

    NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

    3,115

    1,324

    3

    NIT Rourkela

    1,874

    861

    4

    NIT Warangal

    49,673

    43,940

    5

    NIT Calicut

    9,703

    3,682

    Last Year's NIT Opening and Closing Rank For BTech Computer Science And Engineering - Female 

    Rank

    Name of Institutes

                                 Female

    Home State

    Other State

    1

    NIT Tiruchirappalli

    10,332

    2,757

    2

    NIT Karnataka, Surathkal

    5,481

    3,214

    3

    NIT Rourkela

    2,023

    1,619

    4

    NIT Warangal

    49,673

    43,940

    5

    NIT Calicut

    12,146

    6,481

    JoSAA Counselling 2022

    Candidates willing to appear for JoSAA will be able to complete the registration and choice filling from September 12. The authorities will commence the counselling for JoSAA 2022 in online mode. The JoSAA counselling registration last date is 21st September 2022. JoSAA counselling 2022 will be conducted in centralised, online mode in six rounds.  

