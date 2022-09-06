    KEAM Toppers List 2022: Vishwanath Vinod Secures 1st Rank in Engineering, Check Complete List of Toppers Here

    KEAM Toppers 2022: CEE has released the topper's list on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. In KEAM Engineering stream - Vishwanath Vinod became the topper followed by Thomas Biju who secured rank 2. Check complete list of KEAM Toppers for engineering stream here. 

    Updated: Sep 6, 2022 14:19 IST
    KEAM Toppers List 2022: As per the recent updates, the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the KEAM result 2022 for engineering stream today on 6th September 2022. Candidates can check their KEAM result on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. They will have to use their application number and password in the login window to check KEAM 2022 result. 
     
    As per the statistics released, a total of 77005 candidates appeared for the entrance exam, out of which 58570 have qualified and 50858 names have been included in the KEAM rank list 2022. As per the released toppers list of KEAM, Vishwanath Vinod has secured rank 1. The name of second and third rank holders are Thomas Biju and Navajyoth B respectively. Check complete list here. 
     

    KEAM Toppers List 2022 

    Rank

    Name 

    Marks 

    1

    Vishwanath Vinod

    596.8071

    2

    Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil

    594.3207

    3

    Navajyoth B Krishnan

    589.6196

    4

    Ann Mary

    587.7446

    5

    Anupam Loy Geeto

    586.3179

    6

    Rhea Mary Varghese

    586.1141

    7

    Edward Nathan Varghese

    585.7337

    8

    Aman Rishal C H

    585.6657

    9

    Dev Elvis Kannath

    582.4049

    10

    Aryan S Namboodiri

    579.6739

    KEAM Rank List 2022

    The authorities has released the KEAM 2022 rank list on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The rank list of KEAM 2022 is prepared giving the equal weightage to marks obtained in the KEAM entrance test and class 12th. Before preparing the KEAM 2022 rank list, the authorities had opened the portal to submit class 12 marks. Candidates have to submit their class 12 scores as equal weightage will be given to both scores while preparing the KEAM rank list 2022. Candidates have to participate in counselling on the basis of the rank list. 

     
