KEAM Toppers List 2022: Vishwanath Vinod Secures 1st Rank in Engineering, Check Complete List of Toppers Here

KEAM Toppers List 2022
|
Rank
|
Name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Vishwanath Vinod
|
596.8071
|
2
|
Thomas Biju Cheeramvelil
|
594.3207
|
3
|
Navajyoth B Krishnan
|
589.6196
|
4
|
Ann Mary
|
587.7446
|
5
|
Anupam Loy Geeto
|
586.3179
|
6
|
Rhea Mary Varghese
|
586.1141
|
7
|
Edward Nathan Varghese
|
585.7337
|
8
|
Aman Rishal C H
|
585.6657
|
9
|
Dev Elvis Kannath
|
582.4049
|
10
|
Aryan S Namboodiri
|
579.6739
KEAM Rank List 2022
The authorities has released the KEAM 2022 rank list on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. The rank list of KEAM 2022 is prepared giving the equal weightage to marks obtained in the KEAM entrance test and class 12th. Before preparing the KEAM 2022 rank list, the authorities had opened the portal to submit class 12 marks. Candidates have to submit their class 12 scores as equal weightage will be given to both scores while preparing the KEAM rank list 2022. Candidates have to participate in counselling on the basis of the rank list.