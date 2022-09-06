CUET Result 2022: NTA likely to release CUET UG Answer Key Today, Download official CUET Answer Key at cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Today: As per media reports and updates, the answer key of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) will be released today on 6th September 2022. However, NTA has not confirmed the same. Once released, candidates will be able to check the same and raise objections against the same on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can raise objections to the provisional answer key by paying a fee per question. Their feedback will be reviewed and if found to be correct, changes will be made in the final answer key. The last phase of CUET 2022 was conducted on 30th August 2022.

Download CUET UG Answer Key 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Updated as on 6th September 2022 at 1.28 PM

CUET Answer Key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the answer key of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) in online mode. Over 14.9 lakh candidates appeared for the CUET UG 2022 exam. Once the CUET answer key will be released, the officials will start preparing the result as well. Once the CUET UG answer key are made available, candidates will be able to download it from the official portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to Download CUET Answer Key 2022 is also placed below, which will aid in the candidates.

Updated as on 6th September 2022 at 10.56 AM

CUET Result 2022: If you are one of the 14 lakh aspirants who have appeared for CUET 2022 Exam, you’ll be glad to know that CUET Answer Key 2022 is just around the corner. As per the official update, NTA - National Testing Agency, is all set to release the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key and kick start the process of compilation of CUET Result 2022. While an official confirmation about CUET Result 2022 Date or even a date for release of CUET 2022 Answer Key is still awaited, sources close to the apex testing agency have hinted that it might be released today - 6th Sept 2022. Along with the CUET Answer Key 2022, the exam authority is also expected to release the candidate response sheets as well online. As and when these documents are made available, they will be published online on the official portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in, from where candidates will be able to download them easily.

CUET Answer Key 2022 Release Date and Time

While an official announcement about the release date and time for CUET Answer Key 2022 is yet to be confirmed by the exam authority, sources close to the apex tesing agency have said that it will be released today. In terms of release time, the latest updates suggest that the CUET Answer Key 2022 will be published online during late evening hours most likely after 6 PM. However, candidates should note that these are merely speculative details based on information shared by sources and media reports. An official confirmation about the same is still awaited from NTA.

How to Download CUET Answer Key 2022?

Similar to admit cards released for the 7 Phases of the CUET 2022 Examination, the release of the answer key for the CUET 2022 Exam will also be done completely online. In order to access and download the CUET UG 2022 Answer Key, candidates will be required to log onto the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Once on the portal, candidates need to visit the portal and scroll down to the candidate activity portal where link for Download CUET Answer Key 2022 will be available. On the next page, candidates will be required to input their personal details i.e., application number and password or date of birth. Along with answer key, candidates will also find the option to download the CUET 2022 OMR Response Sheets on the website.

Also Read: CUET UG Answer Key 2022 Expected This Week, Result Soon at cuet.samarth.ac.in