Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2022 Declared for Dakshin Kannada Region, Get Direct Link Here, Check at result.dkpucpa.com

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2022 Declared: Finally, Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2022 have been declared for the students from Daskshin Kannada Region. According to media reports, the Pre-University Education Department of Karnataka Government has formally announced the Karnataka PUC Result 2022 for students of Class 11 who were registered for the exam from Dakshin Kannada region. The PUC Result 2022 for Dakshin Kannada Region have been announced online and made available to the students online via official website - result.dkpucpa.com. Alternatively, students can also check the same via the direct link provided below:

Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2022 - Click Here to Check

Karnataka 1st PUC Results for Other Regions Expected Soon

As of now, the 1st PUC Result 2022 Karnataka have been declared only for students from Dakshin Kannada Region. However, as per reports, the Class 11 or PUC 1st Results for other region are also in the final stages of compilations and are likely to be declared soon. Once declared, the Pre University Education Dept, Karnataka will officially notify its release also on the official website.

How to check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2022 online?

Taking into account the ease of checking the 1st PUC Result 2022 for students from Dakshin Kannada region, the exam authority has released the same online on the official website. In order to check the results and access the digital scorecards, candidates or students need to log onto the official website - result.dkpucpa.com. The official result website will contain a login page where students will have to provide their exam registration number and date of birth. Once these are submitted on the portal, a digital scorecard with details about subject-wise marks secured by the students will be displayed on the screen. The 1st PUC Result 2022 Karnataka will contain name of the candidates, board name, class, parents' name, subjects, marks obtained, total marks, grades, remarks, and division would be available. Alternatively, students can also check their individual Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2022 via SMS facility as well.

