Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today, Students with Hijab Not Allowed, Know Exam-day Guidelines Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins: Finally, the D-day is here for nearly 6.8 lakh students who are due to appear for the 2nd PUC Exam 2022 of the Karnataka Board. Yes, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 will begin from today – 22nd April 2022 as per the date sheet released by the exam authority earlier. With Class 12 Board Exams beginning today, it is important for students appearing for the 2nd PUC Exam to be aware of the exam-day guidelines and SOPs including dress code and other norms that are to be followed at the exam centre. To help students understand the same, the key points are listed below:

Exam Dates and Time : Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 will be held for Class 12 students. The exam will begin today i.e., 22nd April and continue until 18th May 2022. All papers under the PUC Exam 2022 will be held in the morning session, beginning at 10:15 AM and concluding at 1:30 PM.

: Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 will be held for Class 12 students. The exam will begin today i.e., 22nd April and continue until 18th May 2022. All papers under the PUC Exam 2022 will be held in the morning session, beginning at 10:15 AM and concluding at 1:30 PM. Time to Read Question Paper : At the exam hall, students will be provided additional time of 15 minutes to read the question paper and understand it before they are given the answer sheet to write their answers.

: At the exam hall, students will be provided additional time of 15 minutes to read the question paper and understand it before they are given the answer sheet to write their answers. Dress Code: Ahead of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam, the row around the wearing of Hijabs at Intermediate Colleges was settled with the Karnataka High Court ordering a ban on the wearing of any religious symbols on campuses. In line with this, hijabs or any other religious symbols have been banned as part of the dress code for the Karnataka 12th exam 2022. Therefore, students wearing hijabs will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.

Ahead of the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam, the row around the wearing of Hijabs at Intermediate Colleges was settled with the Karnataka High Court ordering a ban on the wearing of any religious symbols on campuses. In line with this, hijabs or any other religious symbols have been banned as part of the dress code for the Karnataka 12th exam 2022. Therefore, students wearing hijabs will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Admit Cards: Admit Cards or hall tickets issued for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 are mandatory for all the students appearing for Class 12 Board Exams. Without hall tickets, students will not be allowed entry in the exam hall.

Admit Cards or hall tickets issued for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 are mandatory for all the students appearing for Class 12 Board Exams. Without hall tickets, students will not be allowed entry in the exam hall. Reporting Time : The hall tickets issued for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 also mention the time by which students are expected to report to the exam centre. As per that, all students are required to reach their exam centre at least 1 hour prior to the start of the exam.

: The hall tickets issued for Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 also mention the time by which students are expected to report to the exam centre. As per that, all students are required to reach their exam centre at least 1 hour prior to the start of the exam. COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour : With COVID cases increasing in parts of the country, it is important for students to follow covid appropriate behaviour. All students are advised to wear face masks while at the exam centre and also maintain social distancing on campus.

: With COVID cases increasing in parts of the country, it is important for students to follow covid appropriate behaviour. All students are advised to wear face masks while at the exam centre and also maintain social distancing on campus. Electronic Gadgets Not Allowed: Any type of electronic device or gadgets are not allowed inside the exam centre. Students should avoid carrying smartphones, feature phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth headphones or earphones to the exam centre.

In order to ensure smooth and cheating free conduct of the 2nd PUC Exam 2022, the Karnataka Education Minister has directed district officials to announce 200 m area around the examination centre would also be declared a restricted area. Furthermore, strict security and surveillance procedures have been put in place to check cheating and malpractices during the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022.

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022: Free Travel in KSRTC Buses for Class 12 students during Exams, Get Details Here