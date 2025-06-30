Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025: KSEAB Released Exam 3 Round Result at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Link Active

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the result on 1 July for the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) Exam 3 on July 1, 2025. Students can check their 2nd PUC supplementary results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025, students need to enter their registration number in the result login window. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025. In 2025, 6,37,805 students enrolled in the Karnataka PUC 2 exams. Of these, 4,68,439 students passed Exam 1, while 54,168 passed Exam 2. Taking into account the results of Exams 1 and 2, the combined pass rate is currently 81.94%. The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 1 results were released on April 8, while the Exam 2 results were released on May 16. Read here for detailed information.