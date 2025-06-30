Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025: KSEAB Released Exam 3 Round Result at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Link Active

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the result on 1 July for the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) Exam 3 on July 1, 2025. Students can check their 2nd PUC supplementary results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.
To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025, students need to enter their registration number in the result login window. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025. In 2025, 6,37,805 students enrolled in the Karnataka PUC 2 exams. Of these, 4,68,439 students passed Exam 1, while 54,168 passed Exam 2. Taking into account the results of Exams 1 and 2, the combined pass rate is currently 81.94%. The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 1 results were released on April 8, while the Exam 2 results were released on May 16. Read here for detailed information.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Passing Percentage 22.78 percent
Students can find the overall pass percentage in the following table:
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Steps to Check
Check the following steps to download your result:
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Login Details
To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Result 2025, by the following details:
A total of 6,39,800 students have registered for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams. 4,68,439 students completed the Karnataka PUC 2 test 1,54,168 passed the Karnataka PUC 2 board exam 2, and 22,446 passed the exam 3. The overall pass percentage is 85.19%.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Total Students Appeared
Overall, 82,683 students who didn't pass Exam-1 and Exam-2 appeared for Exam-3.
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was held from June 9 to June 21, 2025.
Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025
Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 by following these given instructions:
Step 1: Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that says "2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025"
Step 3: Enter your registration number in the required field
Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button
Step 5: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Important Details
The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 marks memo will include important student and exam details. Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned to avoid errors or discrepancies. Any mistakes should be reported before the final marksheet is issued by their schools.
-
Full name
-
Registration Number
-
Name and Code of the Institution
-
Subject-wise Marks obtained
-
Total marks scored
-
Final result status (Pass/Fail)
