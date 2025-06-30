Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results 2025: KSEAB Released Exam 3 Round Result at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Link Active

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 has been released on 1 July at 1 PM on the official website, karresults.nic.in. Students can check their results by entering their registration number also selecting their subject. The exam was held from June 9 to 21, 2025. To view the result, visit the website, click on the result link, enter your details, and download the scorecard. Check here to download your Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 2, 2025, 10:44 IST
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the result on 1 July for the Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) Exam 3 on July 1, 2025. Students can check their 2nd PUC supplementary results on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

To download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025, students need to enter their registration number in the result login window. The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to June 21, 2025. In 2025, 6,37,805 students enrolled in the Karnataka PUC 2 exams. Of these4,68,439 students passed Exam 1, while 54,168 passed Exam 2. Taking into account the results of Exams 1 and 2, the combined pass rate is currently 81.94%. The Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 1 results were released on April 8, while the Exam 2 results were released on May 16. Read here for detailed information.

 Updated on 10:36 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Passing Percentage 22.78 percent

Students can find the overall pass percentage in the following table:

Category 

Data 

Students Appeared

82,683

Students Passed

18,834

Pass Percentage

22.78%

Updated on 1:49 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Steps to Check

Check the following steps to download your result:

  • Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in.
  • Enter your registration number and select the subject.
  • Download and print out your result.
Updated on 1:39 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Login Details

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Result 2025, by the following details:

  • Registration number
Updated on 1:27 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Result Out

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 has been announced on 1 July on the official website.
Updated on 1:25 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 Live: Overall Pass Percentage for Exam 3

A total of 6,39,800 students have registered for the Karnataka PUC 2 exams. 4,68,439 students completed the Karnataka PUC 2 test 1,54,168 passed the Karnataka PUC 2 board exam 2, and 22,446 passed the exam 3. The overall pass percentage is 85.19%.
Updated on 1:18 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Link Active

Students can now check their result as the result link is activated on the offcial website at karresults.nic.in.
Updated on 1:11 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Link Active Soon

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2025 Result Link will be actived soon on the official website at karresults.nic.in.
Updated on 12:46 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Link Active at 1 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 has been released on the offcial website and result link will be activated on 1 PM.
Updated on 12:31 PM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Total Students Appeared

Overall, 82,683 students who didn't pass Exam-1 and Exam-2 appeared for Exam-3. 
Updated on 11:51 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2025 Result: Exam Date

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was held from June 9 to June 21, 2025.
Updated on 11:14 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 2025 Result: Login Details

  • Students need to enter the following login details to check the result:
  • Application number
  • Date of birth
Updated on 10:58 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: How to Download?

Students can follow these given steps to check the result:

  • Go to the official website at karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the result link.
  • Enter login details such as application number and password.
  • Download your result and print it out for future use.
Updated on 10:51 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Date and Time

Karnataka Class 12 Pre-University Certificate (PUC 2) Exam 3 is going to be released today, 1 July at 1 PM.
Updated on 10:43 AM

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Official Website to Check

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 is going to be announce today, 1 July, students can check their result on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

Related Stories

Steps to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025

Students can check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025 by following these given instructions:

Step 1: Go to the official website, karresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says "2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025"

Step 3: Enter your registration number in the required field

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Your Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the result for future reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025: Important Details

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 marks memo will include important student and exam details. Students are advised to carefully check all the information mentioned to avoid errors or discrepancies. Any mistakes should be reported before the final marksheet is issued by their schools.

  • Full name

  • Registration Number

  • Name and Code of the Institution

  • Subject-wise Marks obtained

  • Total marks scored

  • Final result status (Pass/Fail)

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News