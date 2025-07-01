karresults.nic.in Result 2025 OUT: Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Marks Memo at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Result Link Active

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Exam 3 Result 2025 today, July 1, 2025 at 1 PM. Students who took the exams can check their results online on the official websites of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 2025 Key Highlights

Check the important details related to Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 here:

Overview Details Exam name Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Examination 3 Board name Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Academic year 2024-25 Frequency Annual Level High school State Karnataka Official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in Result website karresults.nic.in Exam dates June 9 - 21, 2025 Exam mode Offline, pen-and-paper format Result date July 1, 2025 at 1 PM Result mode Online: Official websites Log in credentials Registration Number

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025?

The following steps can be followed to check the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result2025 online on the official website:

Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘II PUC EXAM-3 RESULT 2025 announced on 01/07/2025’ In the log in window, enter your Registration number Select your subject combination or the stream from the dropdown menu Press on ‘Submit’ Your KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will appear Check your details and download the marks memo for later

KSEAB's three-exam system (PUC Exam 1, 2, and 3) offers students multiple chances to improve their scores in the final examination. The best of three scores is considered in the final Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025.