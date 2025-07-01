Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
karresults.nic.in Result 2025 OUT: Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Marks Memo at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, Result Link Active

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results today: The Karnataka Board, called KSEAB, has released the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 today, July 1, 2025 at 1 PM on the official websites of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Students can check their results online by using their registration number on the result portal. 

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 2, 2025, 11:12 IST
Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 LIVE Updates
Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 LIVE Updates

HIGHLIGHTS

  • KSEAB has released the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 online today, July 1, 2025.
  • Students will need to enter their registration number in the result portal to check their results online at 1 PM.
  • The exams were held from June 9 to 20, 2025 in offline mode, pen-and-paper format.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam 3 Results: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Exam 3 Result 2025 today, July 1, 2025 at 1 PM. Students who took the exams can check their results online on the official websites of KSEAB at karresults.nic.in and kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 2025 Key Highlights 

Check the important details related to Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Karnataka 2nd Pre-University Course (PUC) Examination 3

Board name 

Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB)

Academic year 

2024-25

Frequency 

Annual 

Level 

High school

State 

Karnataka 

Official website 

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Result website 

karresults.nic.in

Exam dates 

June 9 - 21, 2025

Exam mode 

Offline, pen-and-paper format 

Result date 

July 1, 2025 at 1 PM

Result mode

Online: Official websites 

Log in credentials 

Registration Number 

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025?

The following steps can be followed to check the KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in
  2. On the homepage, click on the link ‘II PUC EXAM-3 RESULT 2025 announced on 01/07/2025’
  3. In the log in window, enter your Registration number
  4. Select your subject combination or the stream from the dropdown menu
  5. Press on ‘Submit’
  6. Your KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will appear
  7. Check your details and download the marks memo for later

KSEAB's three-exam system (PUC Exam 1, 2, and 3) offers students multiple chances to improve their scores in the final examination. The best of three scores is considered in the final Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025.

LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 2, 2025, 11:12 IST

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:25 IST

    karnataka 2nd puc exam 3 result: Minimum passing marks to clear KSEAB PUC 2 Exam 3 Result 2025

    Students will need to score at least 33 percent marks, both in theory as well as practical, to clear the final exams. 

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:19 IST

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:16 IST

    Karnataka Exam 3 Result 2025: website interface

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:14 IST

    Karnataka PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Direct Link Here

    Students can check their KSEAB 2d PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 online on the official website at karresults.nic.in. The following link can be followed to check the results online: https://karresults.nic.in/slpufirst25_3.asp

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:13 IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: LINK Active!

    The link to check the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 has been released on the official website at karresults.nic.in. Students can get direct link here.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:06 IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Is this my final scorecard?

    The Karnataka Board allows three attempts to students for final exams for their 2nd PUC Examinations. The result for PUC 2 Exam 3 2025 has been released today. Students will need to check their results online, followed by collecting their official marksheet from their respective schools later.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 13:03 IST

    Karnataka PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Details are required to check KSEAB PUC 2 Exam 3 Result 2025

    Students must keep their registration number readily available to check the results online. The official result link will be active shortly on the official result portal at karresults.nic.in.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 12:56 IST

    Karnataka Exam 3 Result 2025: Link active in less than five minutes

    The result link will be published on the official website at karresults.nic.in at 1 PM. Candidates can get latest updates here.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 12:54 IST

    Karnataka Exam 3 Result 2025: When can I check my KSEAB PUC 2 Result?

    The link to check the Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will be made live on the official website at 1 PM. The official website to check the results is karresults.nic.in. Candidates can get latest information from the official KSEAB website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 12:50 IST

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025: Overall pass percentage of 22.78 percent

    Students can find the overall pass percentage here:

    Category 

    Data 

    Students Appeared

    82,683

    Students Passed

    18,834

    Pass Percentage

    22.78%
  • Jul 1, 2025, 12:44 IST

    karnataka 2nd puc exam 3 result: Result has been declared

    The Karnataka Board, called Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), has released the 2nd PUC Exam 3 result 2025 online. The link will be active at 1 PM for studnets to check on the official website at karresults.nic.in.

  • Jul 1, 2025, 12:37 IST

  • Jul 1, 2025, 12:33 IST

    karresults-nic-in 2025: Where to check KSEAB PUC 2 Exam 3 Result 2025?

    Students will need to visit the following set of websites to check the results online:

    • kseab.karnataka.gov.in
    • karresults.nic.in
  • Jul 1, 2025, 12:31 IST

    When will the KSEAB release the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025?

    The karnataka Board will release the KSEAB PUC 2 Exams 3 Result 2025 today, july 1, 2025 at 1 PM. Students will need to check their results online on the official website.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

