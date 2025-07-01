Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

ICAI CA Result 2025 - MAY EXAMS Final, Intermediate & Foundation Result Date OUT, Check Here

The ICAI will announce the CA May 2025 Final, Intermediate, and Foundation results on July 6, 2025, at icai.nic.in. Results for Final and Intermediate will be out around 2 PM, while Foundation results will be declared by 5 PM. Students must keep their roll and registration numbers ready to check their results online. Read this article to download your result, once released.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 1, 2025, 16:29 IST
CA Final Result 2025
CA Final Result 2025
Register for Result Updates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the result date for the CA May 2025 exams. Students who appeared for CA Final, Intermediate, or Foundation courses can check their results on July 6, 2025 on the official website at icai.nic.in.

According to ICAI, the CA Final and Intermediate results will be declared around 2 PM on July 6. The CA Foundation result will be published by 5 PM the same day.

Students should keep their roll number and registration number ready to log in and check their results without any delay. ICAI has also advised everyone to double-check their login details while entering them to avoid any errors.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Key Highlights

Check the following table for ICAI CA Final Result May 2025:

Details

Information

Conducting Body

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)

CA Intermediate Group 1

May 3, 5, 7, 2025

CA Intermediate Group 2

May 9, 11, 14, 2025

CA Final Group 1

May 2, 4, 6, 2025

CA Final Group 2

May 8, 10, 13, 2025

Official website

icai.nic.in

How to Check ICAI CA Result 2025?

Follow these steps to check your result:

Step 1: Visit the official ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link (CA Final, Intermediate, or Foundation).

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on Submit to view your result.

Step 5: Download and print a copy for future use.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Official Website

Once the CA Final and Intermediate results is released, students can check the result from the following website:

  • icai.nic.in.

Related Stories

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News