ICAI CA Result 2025 - MAY EXAMS Final, Intermediate & Foundation Result Date OUT, Check Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the result date for the CA May 2025 exams. Students who appeared for CA Final, Intermediate, or Foundation courses can check their results on July 6, 2025 on the official website at icai.nic.in.

According to ICAI, the CA Final and Intermediate results will be declared around 2 PM on July 6. The CA Foundation result will be published by 5 PM the same day.

Students should keep their roll number and registration number ready to log in and check their results without any delay. ICAI has also advised everyone to double-check their login details while entering them to avoid any errors.

ICAI CA Result 2025: Key Highlights

Check the following table for ICAI CA Final Result May 2025: