ICAI CA Result 2025 - MAY EXAMS Final, Intermediate & Foundation Result Date OUT, Check Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the result date for the CA May 2025 exams. Students who appeared for CA Final, Intermediate, or Foundation courses can check their results on July 6, 2025 on the official website at icai.nic.in.
According to ICAI, the CA Final and Intermediate results will be declared around 2 PM on July 6. The CA Foundation result will be published by 5 PM the same day.
Students should keep their roll number and registration number ready to log in and check their results without any delay. ICAI has also advised everyone to double-check their login details while entering them to avoid any errors.
ICAI CA Result 2025: Key Highlights
Check the following table for ICAI CA Final Result May 2025:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Conducting Body
|
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI)
|
CA Intermediate Group 1
|
May 3, 5, 7, 2025
|
CA Intermediate Group 2
|
May 9, 11, 14, 2025
|
CA Final Group 1
|
May 2, 4, 6, 2025
|
CA Final Group 2
|
May 8, 10, 13, 2025
|
Official website
|
icai.nic.in
How to Check ICAI CA Result 2025?
Follow these steps to check your result:
Step 1: Visit the official ICAI result website at icai.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the relevant result link (CA Final, Intermediate, or Foundation).
Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number.
Step 4: Click on Submit to view your result.
Step 5: Download and print a copy for future use.
ICAI CA Result 2025: Official Website
Once the CA Final and Intermediate results is released, students can check the result from the following website:
-
icai.nic.in.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation