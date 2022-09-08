Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 Declared, Check at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022: Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Result 2022 have been declared. Students who have appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC supplementary examinations can visit the official website to check the results.

To check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 students are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number in the result link provided. The supplementary examinations were conducted from August 12 to 25, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link provided here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 have been announced on the official website - karresults.nic.in. Candidates can also check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Supplementary Results 2022 through the link provided here.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022

Steps to check the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022

The Karnataka class 12 Supplementary results are available on the result portal of Department of Pre-University Education. Students can follow the steps provided here to check the 2nd PUC Results 2022.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka 2nd PUC official website

Step 2: Click on the Supplementary Result link

Step 3: Enter the Registration Number and Subject combination in the link provided

Step 4: Download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2022 for further reference

Details on the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result sheet

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result sheet will contain the following details

Name and Roll Number of the students

Name of the examination

Subject/ stream appeared for

Marks secured

Qualifying status of the candidate

