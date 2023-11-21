Karnataka Ayush PG Counselling 2023 Cutoff Percentile Revised, Apply Until Nov 23

Karnataka Ayush NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority has issued a notification regarding the online registration and revised qualifying percentile for Ayush NEET PG counselling. Eligible students can register for the Ayush NEET PG counselling as per the lowered percentile until November 23, 2023.

According to the notification released, the NCISM has lowered the cutoff percentile by 5 percentile across all categories for admissions to the PG Ayush courses. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the counselling round as per the revised percentile can visit the registration link on the official website to submit their registrations.

Karnataka Ayush NEET PG counselling registration link is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can click on the link provided below to complete the registration process.

Ayurvedic, Unani, Homeopathy Registration - Click Here

Naturopathy and Yoga Registration - Click Here

Students registering will be eligible to participate in the second-seat allotment round. Candidates newly registered as per the revised percentile are required to appear for the document verification process on November 24, 2023. It must also be noted that those candidates who are eligible but have not registered for the counselling are also eligible to complete the registration process.

Karnataka Ayush NEET PG Counselling Notification - Click Here

Steps to Apply for Karnataka Ayush PG Registration 2023

The link for students to register for Karnataka Ayush PG counselling is available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority. Candidates eligible to apply can follow the instructions given here to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA

Step 2: Click on the PG Ayush admission section

Step 3: Click on the registration link provided

Step 4: Fill out the necessary details and click on submit