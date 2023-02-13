Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Dates for Round 3 Released, Option Entry Begins Today

Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Schedule Released: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the third (final) round of the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET). Candidates can check out DCET 2022 third round schedule on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.As per the schedule released, the DCET 3rd round option entry has started today-February 13, 2023.

The authorities will close the DCET 2022 option entry window on February 14, 2023, by 11.00 am. Afterward, the last round allotment result will be declared on the official website on February 14, 2023, up to 6.00 pm. However, the last date to report to the allotted colleges is February 16, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire DCET 2022 3rd Round Schedule below.

DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Dates for Round 3

Event Date Exercise of Option Entry February 13 to 14, 2023 Declaration of DCET 2022 third round seat allotment result February 14, 2023, up to 6.00 pm Payment of fees and download of admission order February 15, 2023, Last date to report to allotted colleges February 16, 2023, up to 5.00 pm

Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Exercise Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry?

The authorities have activated the Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry Link. Candidates can exercise web options on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the latest announcements link

Step 3: Click on DCET-2022 Third and Final link for option entry

Step 4: Enter DCET 2022 number and captcha code

Step 5: Now, select the preferred college and course

Step 6: Submit the confirmed choices

Step 7: Save the confirmation page

The authorities further released an official statement that reads, “Candidates who are eligible for Option entry for third and final round for DCET-2022 can Apply for all the colleges available in the option entry.”

