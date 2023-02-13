    Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Dates for Round 3 Released, Option Entry Begins Today

    KEA has released the Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Dates for the third round. As per schedule, the option entry has started today. Candidates can check how to exercise options here

    Updated: Feb 13, 2023 18:22 IST
    Karnataka DCET 2022 third round schedule released
    Karnataka DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Schedule Released: As per the latest updates, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the third (final) round of the Diploma Common Entrance Test (DCET). Candidates can check out DCET 2022 third round schedule on the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in.As per the schedule released, the DCET 3rd round option entry has started today-February 13, 2023.

    The authorities will close the DCET 2022 option entry window on February 14, 2023, by 11.00 am. Afterward, the last round allotment result will be declared on the official website on February 14, 2023, up to 6.00 pm. However, the last date to report to the allotted colleges is February 16, 2023. Candidates can check out the entire DCET 2022 3rd Round Schedule below.

    DCET 2022 Seat Allotment Dates for Round 3

    Event

    Date

    Exercise of Option Entry 

    February 13 to 14, 2023

    Declaration of DCET 2022 third round seat allotment result

    February 14, 2023, up to 6.00 pm

    Payment of fees and download of admission order

    February 15, 2023,

    Last date to report to allotted colleges

    February 16, 2023, up to 5.00 pm

    Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry- Direct Link (Available Now)

    How to Exercise Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry?

    The authorities have activated the Karnataka DCET 2022 Option Entry Link. Candidates can exercise web options on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

    Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

    Step 2: Go to the latest announcements link

    Step 3: Click on DCET-2022 Third and Final link for option entry 

    Step 4: Enter DCET 2022 number and captcha code

    Step 5: Now, select the preferred college and course

    Step 6: Submit the confirmed choices 

    Step 7: Save the confirmation page

    The authorities further released an official statement that reads, “Candidates who are eligible for Option entry for third and final round for DCET-2022 can Apply for all the colleges available in the option entry.”

