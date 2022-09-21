Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Counselling: PGET Applications Commence at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET PG 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority has started the application process for the PG Medical and Dental Admissions for 2022. Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG Entrance Examinations or the NEET MDS Exams and wish to secure an admission in Medical Colleges in Karnataka for 2022-23 Academic year can visit the officiathe l website of Karnataka Examination Authority to complete the registration and application process.

PGET 2022 Official notification

Candidates applying for admissions based on NEET PG 2022 must first cross check the eligibility criteria before filling in the application form. The Karnataka PGET 2022 applications will be available online until September 23, 2022.

The link to apply for Karnataka PGET 2022 Admissions is available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. A direct link for candidates to register for Karnataka PGET 2022 is also available here.

PGET 2022 Registration Link

Steps to register for Karnataka PGET 2022

The Karnataka PGET 2022 Registration link is available on the officiathe l website of Karnataka Examination Authority. To register for the admissions to the Postgraduate Medical and Dental Admissions candidates need to complete the registration and application process.

Karnataka PGET 2022 Registration Process

Candidates who have qualified the NEET PG 2022 examinations can complete the PGET 2022 Registrations through the link available on the website. Students can also follow the steps given here to complete the Karnataka PGET 2022 Registrations

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority official website or click on the link given here

Step 2: Click on the PGET 2022 Registration link given on the side panel

Step 3: Complete the Registration through the link provided

Step 4: Complete the PGET 2022 Application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and submit the Karnataka PGET 2022 application fee

Step 6: Review the application and click on the final submission tab

What after Karnataka NEET PG 2022 Applications

Candidates who complete the application process within the stipulated time will be called for the document verification process. After completing the document verification process candidates will be able to eligible candidates will be able to complete the Option Entry process based on which the mock allotment and final allotment list will be released.

According to the steps given, two allotment rounds will be conducted for the admissions to the Medical and Dental courses. After the completion of the second round, a mop-up round will be conducted for those students who were unable to get a seat in the allotment round.

