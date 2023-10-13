Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop-Up Round Schedule Revised, Choice Filling Until Oct 15

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examination Authority has extended the last date for candidates to fill up choices for the Karnataka NEET PG 2023 mop-up round counselling. According to the revised schedule released, those eligible to participate in the Karnataka NEET PG mop-up round counselling can enter their choices for the allotment round until October 15, 2023.

The link for students to enter their choices for the mop-up round allotment will be available on the official website until 9 a.m. Students yet to submit their choices for the allotment round can visit the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority and register through the link given on the website.

Based on the choices entered and the availability of seats, the NEET PG mop-up round allotment result will be announced after 9 p.m. on October 15. Students can complete the NEET PG mop-up round choice filling process through the link on the official website - etonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the mop-up round choice-filling process.

Karnataka NEET PG Mop-Up Round Choice Filling - Click Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling Mop-Up Round Revised Schedule

Particulars Date Submission of original documents October 13, 2023 Downloading challan October 13, 2023 Payment of caution deposit Up to October 13, 2023 Entry of options by eligible candidates Up to 9 am on October 15, 2023 Mop-up round seat allotment result October 15, 2023 Payment of fees October 16, 2023 Last date for reporting October 17, 2023

Steps To Enter Karnataka NEET PG Mop-Up Round Choices

The link for candidates to enter choices for the Karnataka NEET PG counselling mop-up round allotment is available on the official website of KEA. Students can follow the steps given here to submit the choices for allotment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG mop-up round link

Step 3: Login using the credentials

Step 4: Click on the link to enter the choice of courses and college

Step 5: Save the choices and click on submit

Also Read: CBSE Directs Schools to Launch PMKVY 4.0 Skill Hubs on Campus, Check Notice Here