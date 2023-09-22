Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Mop up Round Seat Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the seat allotment results for the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 today: September 22, in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the mop-up round counselling can check their results through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

In order to download the results, candidates are required to enter their CET number in the login window. Along with the announcement of the seat allotment result, the examination authority has also released the vacant seat list after the mop-up round. The revised schedule after the mop-up round seat allotment has not been released yet.

Karnataka NEET UG 2023 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Click Here)

Karnataka UGNEET Mop up round Seat Allotment Result 2023 Login window

Candidates can check the image of the result login window given below:

Check KEA UGNEET Mop up round vacant seat list 2023 here

How to check and download the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the seat allotment result in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the Karnataka NEET UG 2023 seat allotment result

Step 3: Fill out the required login details in the result login window and then click on submit

Step 4: The KEA NEET UG seat allotment result for mop up round will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the seat allotment status and download the result page

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future use

