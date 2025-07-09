KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Counselling Registration Window Closing Tomorrow, Apply now at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close its registration window related to the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025, tomorrow, July 10, 2025. Eligible candidates who have qualified for UGNEET 2025 are allowed to register in the state counselling process on the KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The registration link will close tomorrow at 11 AM. Candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy courses for the academic year 2025–26, if they have scored marks at or above the NEET UG 2025 qualifying cut-off.

The purpose of this registration window is for those students who have not registered for UGCET 2025, but have qualified UGNEET 2025, to do so. Such students must apply online and pay the applicable fee by clicking on the "UGNEET-2025 New Registration" link on the KEA portal in order to be eligible for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses.