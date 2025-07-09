KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2025: Counselling Registration Window Closing Tomorrow, Apply now at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Karnataka NEET UG 2025: The Karnataka NEET UG Counseling 2025 registration window will close tomorrow, July 10, 2025, at 11 AM, according to the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). For UGNEET 2025 qualified applicants, especially those who haven't registered for UGCET 2025, this is a critical deadline. The KEA website (cetonline.karnataka.gov.in) requires online registration in order to be admitted to MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH courses. Candidates who are not from Karnataka must also register online and upload their 12th grade grades; they are not required to have their documents verified in person.

Karnataka NEET UG 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will close its registration window related to the Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2025, tomorrow, July 10, 2025. Eligible candidates who have qualified for UGNEET 2025 are allowed to register in the state counselling process on the KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The registration link will close tomorrow at 11 AM. Candidates will be able to register for admission to undergraduate Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Unani, and Homeopathy courses for the academic year 2025–26, if they have scored marks at or above the NEET UG 2025 qualifying cut-off.

The purpose of this registration window is for those students who have not registered for UGCET 2025, but have qualified UGNEET 2025, to do so. Such students must apply online and pay the applicable fee by clicking on the "UGNEET-2025 New Registration" link on the KEA portal in order to be eligible for admission to Medical, Dental, and AYUSH courses.

How to Apply for Karnataka NEET UG Counseling 2025 

Candidates can use the instructions below to apply online.

  • Visit cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the KEA's official website.

  • On the home page, click the link for Karnataka NEET UG Counseling 2025.

  • Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that opens.

  • After completing the registration process, complete the application.

  • Complete the application fee payment.

  • Download the confirmation page by clicking the submit button.

  • Save a paper copy of it in case you need it later.

Karnataka NEET UG Guidance 2025: Key Highlights

For UGNEET 2025 approved applicants looking to enroll in MBBS, BDS, and AYUSH programs, the application process is done online. Candidates from outside of Karnataka are not required to verify their documents in person and must register online and upload their 12th grade grades. The official KEA portal is used for the registration, choice-filling, seat-allocation, and reporting stages of the procedure. 

Particulars

Details

Counselling Authority

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Expected Start Date

Fourth week of July 2025

Application Mode

Online (KEA portal)

Eligibility

UGNEET 2025 qualified candidates

For Non-Karnataka Candidates

Online registration, upload 12th marks (PDF); No physical document verification required

Courses Offered

MBBS, BDS, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic degrees

Official Website

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in / kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka NEET UG Guidance 2025 for Candidates From Outside the State

If they have not yet registered for Karnataka NEET UG Counseling, non-Karnataka candidates who passed UGNEET 2025 must do so online through the KEA portal. This entails submitting your 12th grade grades in PDF format, paying the registration cost, and supplying all required information. Importantly, these applicants are not required to have their documents verified in person. The fourth week of July 2025 is when the Karnataka NEET UG Counseling 2025 is expected to start. This includes the registration, choice-filling, seat-allocation, and reporting stages for admission to different medical and AYUSH programs at government and private universities throughout Karnataka. Applicants should always visit the official KEA website for accurate information.


