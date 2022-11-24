Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Option Entry Process Commence, Get Direct Link Here

Karnataka UG NEET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority has started the Karnataka National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Round 2 Counselling Option Entry process. Those candidates who are eligible to appear for the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 round 2 Counselling process can visit the website to re-arrange the options, modify, delete, or re-order the choices. The last date for students to make the necessary changes is November 25, 2022.

Students can re-arrange their options entered during the choice-filling procedure in order to get a better opportunity at getting allotted a seat in the college of their choice. According to the given choices, the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Allotment Result will be announced on November 26, 2022.

Karnataka UGNEET 2022 Round 2 option entry link - Click Here

How to complete the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Option Entry process

The Karnataka NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Option Entry link is available on the official website of the Karnataka Examination Authority. Those who are eligible for the round 2 allotment process can visit the official website or follow the instructions given here to complete the option entry process.

Step 1: Visit the Karnataka Examination Authority's official website

Step 2: Click on the UGNEET Option Entry link

Step 3: Enter the CET number and Captcha in the link given

Step 4: Complete the option entry by making the relevant changes

Step 5: Save the changes and click on the final submission

What after Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Option Entry

After the Karnataka NEET UG 2022 option entry process is completed, KEA will release the Second allotment list. The allotment list will be based on the options entered by the students. Candidates who are allotted seats in the second round can complete the admission procedure by reporting to the allotted colleges with the necessary documents. Candidates must also note that it is mandatory for the students to carry with them all the original documents and photocopies.

