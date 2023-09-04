Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 seat allotment result 2023 today, check at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka UGNEET Counselling 2023: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the seat allotment result for second round of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling today. These Karnataka UGNEET seat allotment result 2023 for round 2 can be checked at kea.kar.nic.in after 6 PM. They have to use their CET number to download the KEA NEET UG allotment list. Those whose names will be mentioned in the second round seat allotment list can get admission to undergraduate medical and dental degree programmes for the academic year 2023-24.

How To check Karnataka NEET UG Round 2 Allotment Result 2023?

KEA released the seat allotment results for the UG NEET Medical and Dental courses online. Candidates can check Karnataka NEETUG seat allotment results by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGNEET seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: UG NEET seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

Documents required Karnataka NEET UG Counselling 2023

It is to be noted that candidates who will secure their medical seat during the second round of counselling will not be considered for engineering or any other related field seat allotment. They can check the list of documents given below required for physical reporting to colleges:

MBBS/BDS application form for Karnataka

NEET rank card

Secondary School Certificate

Class 12 mark sheet

Two recent passport-size photos

KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2023

KEA will also release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) second round seat allotment result today. Candidates can check their KCET 2023 seat allotment result online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They are required to use the CET number to download the UGET round 2 allotment list.

