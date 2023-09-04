Karnataka KCET Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 today, Download UGCET List at kea.kar.nic.in

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be releasing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2nd round seat allotment result today after 6 PM. Candidates can check their KCET 2023 seat allotment result online at the official website: kea.kar.nic.in. They are required to use the CET number to download the UGET second round allotment list.

Based on the choices filled by the candidates, KEA will release KCET round 2 seat allotment result 2023. Candidates whose names will be there in the KCET seat allotment result are required to report at the allotted institute along the specified documents. In case of any discrepancies in the counselling process, candidates can contact the officials.

UGCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2023 Date

Candidates can check below seat allotment result announcement date and time below. However, the dates for reporting to the allotted colleges will be released later:

Events Dates KCET second round allotment result September 4, 2023 Modify or add choices August 30 to September 2, 2023

How To check KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2023?

The Karnataka CET seat allotment can be checked online after 6 PM. They can go through the steps to know how to check UGCET seat allotment result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: KCET second round seat allotment will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

Documents Required for KEA KCET Counselling 2023

The following documents are required at the time of KCET document verification and reporting to the allotted institutes:

KCET application form

KCET admit card

UGCET application fee payment proof

SSLC marksheet and certificate

2nd PUC marksheet and certificate

Two passport size photograph

Income certificate

Caste certificate

Kannada medium certificate (Candidates who have studied in Kannada Medium from Class 1 to 10 in Karnataka and also outside the state of Karnataka)

Parent’s study certificate / Parent’s Hometown certificate

