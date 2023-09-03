  1. Home
KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Post Seat Allotment Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023:  KEA has issued the dates for the post-seat allotment events for the 1st round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 in online mode. Candidates can fill out their choices through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Sep 3, 2023 13:03 IST
Karnataka NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the schedule for the post-seat allotment events for the 1st round of Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023 in online mode. Candidates who have participated in the NEET PG counselling 2023 can fill out their choices by tomorrow, September 4 at 11:59 pm through the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the last date for joining/reporting to the allocated college is September 7, 2023, (before 5.30 pm). Moreover, the examination authority will release the separate schedule for the deposition of original documents to first round seat allotted and exercised choice-2 fee-paid candidates, choice-3 selected candidates and un-allotted candidates to become eligible to participate in the 2nd round seat allotment, the official notice said.

Check the official notice here

KEA NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Post Seat Allotment Dates 

Candidates can check the dates related to the Karnataka NEET PG counselling round 1 post seat allotment 2023 in the table given below:

Events

Dates

Exercise of choices by the candidate allotted seat in the 1st round

September 4, 2023 (till 11:59 pm)

Fee payment by Choice 1 and Choice 2 candidates

September 4 (from 11 am) to September 6, 2023

Submission of original documents and collection of admission order at KEA

September 4 to 6, 2023 (from 11 am to 5 pm)

Last date for joining to the allotted college

September 7, 2023, (before 5:30 pm)

How to fill choices for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023? 

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to make their choices for Karnataka NEET PG counselling 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website - kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Now, register using the required details as asked and then login

Step 3: After this, check the list of available medical colleges, seats and courses

Step 4: Select and prioritise the preference 

Step 5: Lock the preferred choices made before the final deadline

Step 6: Print a hardcopy of it for future use

