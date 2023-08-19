Karnataka PGCET 2023 application deadline extended, apply for MBA, MTech and other programmes here

Karnataka PGCET 2023: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline to apply for Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET). Candidates can fill up the application form of Karnataka PGCET online till August 20, 2023. Those who have not registered can apply through the official website at kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The official notice states, “For admission to MBA/MCA/M.E/M.Tech/M.Arch courses last date is extended up to 20-8-2023-11.59pm to register for PGCET-2023.” The Karnataka PGCET 2023 is conducted for admission to part-time and full-time MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch programmes in affiliated institutes.

KEA PGCET 2023 Dates

To be eligible for Karnataka PGCET, a candidate must have cleared the undergraduate programme in the respective subject. They can check below the step to know PGCET application date 2023 Karnataka and other important dates:

Events Dates Last date to apply for PGCET August 20, 2023 Karnataka PGCET September 9 and 10, 2023

How to apply for KEA Karnataka PGCET 2023?

The Karnataka PGCET 2023 application process includes filling in the basic details including name, educational qualification, address and other required details and submitting the KEA PGCET registration form 2023. Check the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for PGCET 2023 application form

Step 3: Register and proceed with the application

Step 4: Fill out the application form and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit and take printouts for future reference.

Karnataka PGCET Application Fees 2023

Candidates are also required to pay the application fee to successfully submit the form. For general and OBC applicants, each course's application cost is Rs.650. For those who fall under the SC/ST Category in Karnataka, the application fee is Rs.500.

Karnataka PGCET 2023

Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) will be held on September 9 and 10, 2023. The test will be conducted for a total of 100 marks. The Karnataka PGCET 2023 question pattern and allotment of marks will differ on the basis of programmes opted for and disciplines chosen by the candidates.

Date Programme Timings Marks September 9, 2023 ME, MTech, MArch 2:30 to 4:30 pm 100 September 10, 2023 MCA 10:30 am to 12:30 pm 100 MBA 2:30 to 4:30 pm 100

