Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 Registration Window To Close Today, Know Steps to Register

Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022: As per the dates released, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will end the registration process for Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling 2022 today - December 20. Candidates who are yet to register can apply for Karnataka UG AYUSH 2022 at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. They can fill up the Karnataka UG AYUSH counselling registration 2022 form till 11.59 PM.

The online document verification process for Karnataka candidates will be conducted on December 21, 2022. The non-Karnataka candidates will not be required to appear for document verification. Candidates willing to get admission into Ayurveda, Unani and Homoeopathy courses can apply for Karnataka AYUSH UG counselling 2022.

Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

List of Documents Required for Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022

All the selected candidates have to carry the specified documents for admission. Without these documents, candidates will not be granted admission. Check below the list of documents required to be carried while going for Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 -

NEET UG admit card 2022

NEET UG result 2022

Karnataka UG AYUSH Counselling allotment letter

Marksheet of class 10

Class 12 marksheet and certificate

Passport size photograph

Any one valid photo ID proof

Caste certificate (if applicable)

Disability certificate (if applicable)

Document Verification of Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2022

Karnataka candidates who do not hold the document verification slip will have to appear for the process on December 21, 2022, from 11 am onwards. They will have to report at KEA, 18th Cross, Malleswharam, Bangalore. The non-Karnataka candidates will not be required to appear for document verification. Candidates holding the UGNEET 2022 verification slip are also not eligible for verification of documents.

How To Register for Karnataka AYUSH UG Counselling 2022?

The KEA AYUSH UG counselling registration will end today. Candidates can register for Karnataka AYUSH NEET UG counselling 2022 by following the below-mentioned steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka AYUSH UG - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - Go to the homepage, click on UGAYUSH 2022 Registration Link.

3rd Step - On the new page, scroll down and New registration link.

4th Step - Now register by entering all the required details.

5th Step - Further, login and fill up th AYUSH UG counselling application form.

6th Step - Also, enter choices, lock it and pay the fees.

7th Step - Submit the Karnataka AYUSH UG counselling form and take a printout as well.

