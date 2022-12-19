MBBS Results: AIMSA Requests RGUHS to Release Final-Year Result as per New Evaluation Scheme

MBBS Results: Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) Karnataka has not yet declared examination results for final-year MBBS programme students. As per the Karnataka High Court ordain, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIMS) has requested the RGUHS to announce the results.

All students pursuing the MBBS programme at various medical colleges and institutions have been eagerly waiting for their final-year results. High Court proposed that the New Evaluation Scheme should be implemented and declare results accordingly.

New Evaluation Scheme

Keeping in view of the continuing “trouble” caused to the MBBS students, the All India Medical Students' Association (AIMSA) has commanded the RGUHS vice chancellor to look into the matter.

This year earlier, the MBBS students filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court for the new evaluation scheme. The court judgment came in favour of the students.

According to the case filled by the students, it was regarding revaluation and concerning the average of the best two options.

However, the case got dragged on for about five months. Even as the students got approval from the court. Furthermore, the university went on a review petition considering the issue and again the court dismissed the case saying it was clear and an average of the best two must be considered.

As per the official statement, the All Inda Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) said in a tweet that the whole court process has been going on for around two months.

AIMSA was concerned about the academic future of all MBBS students and requested the Vice Chancellor to take immediate decisions regarding the overall medical students' future.

AIMSA said that only 35 days were left for exams and results are not announced yet. In April, RGUHS came up with a new ordinance for evaluation. After some subsequent delay, in November the High Court ordered the University to implement the new evaluation scheme and also provide two weeks time to conduct the reassessment. Thereafter, a declaration of the revised result should be done. However, the medical colleges are yet to take a decision regarding the results for the final-year MBBS students.

