KCET Counselling 2022: Karnataka CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at kea.kar.nic.in

Karnataka KCET Counselling 2022: As per the schedule released, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will be releasing the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) seat allotment result 2022 for round 2 today - 21st November. Candidates can check their KCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result 2022 at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in. To download the KCET seat allotment result 2022, candidates will have to use their CET number in login window.

They will be allotted KCET seats for round 2 based on choices filled by the candidates, marks obtained in the entrance test and availability of seats. Only those candidates who have completed their Karnataka KCET web options for round 2 will be able to check the seats allotted to them today.

KCET Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Round 2 - Direct Link (Available Today)

How To Check Karnataka CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

All those candidates who got themselves registered and took the UGCET exam can check the seat allotment result today. Go through the steps to know how to download KCET sear allotment result 2022 for round 2 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Karnataka CET - kea.kar.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET seat allotment result for round 2.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter their Karnataka CET application number.

5th Step - The KCET seat allotment will appear on the screen.

6th Step - Download the same and save it for future reference.

What After the Release of Karnataka CET Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2022?

After the announcement of the UGCET round 2 seat allotment result, all the candidates who have been allotted seats have to complete the exercising option before the last date i.e., - 24th November 2022. Candidates will have to pay the admission fee and download the KCET seat allotment letter for round 2 to complete the admission process. They will be allowed to download their KCET round 2 admission letter from 23rd to 25th November 2022.

