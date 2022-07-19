KCET Result 2022 Likely To Be Declared After Class 12th Board Results, Get Details Here

KCET Result 2022: As per the media reports, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results 2022 soon after the announcement of the CBSE 12th result 2022 and ISC Class 12 result. This year, KEA will be considering 50% of theory marks from class 12 CBSE and ISC results 2022. The Class 12 results will also be assessed for the KCET 2022 final score. Once the KCET result 2022 is released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website - kea.kar.nic.in.

KCET Results 2022 To Be Announced After 12th Board Result

The KEA is waiting for CBSE Class 12 result and ISC 12th result as it will consider 50 percent of theory marks for the KCET 2022 final score. Once the ISC, CBSE 12th result 2022 is out, the board will declare the KCET 2022 results.

Earlier, it was expected that KCET result 2022 will be released by 21st July, however, the officials have not yet confirmed the date. Once the Karnataka CET results are out, candidates will be required to use their registration number as a login credential to download exam result.

KCET 2022 Answer Key

It is also expected that the KEA will release the official final answer key a few days before the announcement of KCET result 2022. However, there is no confirmation on that too, as of now. Once released, candidates will be able to check the answer key and score card at the official website - kea.kar.nic.in, only.

About Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022

KEA conducts KCET entrance exam for admission to various colleges in the state for several engineering, architecture and technology courses such as BVSc and AH, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Business Management, B.Sc. (Hons) Sericulture, B. Pharma, B.Sc (Hons) Forestry, B.Tech (Bio-Technology), Bachelor of Yoga.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2022

As of now, there has been no update regarding the announcement of the CBSE class 12th result 2022. However, recently, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that there is no delay in the CBSE results. “The exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time,” the minister told the media during his visit to Kanpur.

