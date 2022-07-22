CBSE 10th Result 2022 (Declared) LIVE: CBSE X Result 2022 Declared, Know How to Check via DigiLocker, Websites Here

22 Jul 05:19 PM Students from Transgender Community secure 100 percent pass percentage As per the details shared by the officials, a total of 1444341 students had registered for the exam of which 1435366 appeared for the Class XII Exams. The total number of students who qualified in CBSE Class 12 Board Results stood at 1330662, taking the overall pass percentage to 92.71%. Also Read: CBSE Board Class 12 Result 2022 (OUT): Students from Transgender Community secure 100% pass percentage

22 Jul 05:08 PM 94.40 percent Students Pass in CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 For 2022, the overall pass percentage of CBSE 10th Result 2022 has been reported at 94.40% as compared to 91.46% in 2020 and 91.10% in 2019. Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2022: 94.40% Students Pass, Girls Outshine Boys by 1.41%

22 Jul 04:56 PM Yuvakshi Vig, Tanya Singh top CBSE class 12 Exams Yuvakshi Vig and Tanya Singh have topped the CBSE 12th examinations this year securing full marks in the exams. Both the board toppers have secured 500/500 in the class 12 board examinations. Also Read: CBSE 12th Results 2022: Yuvakshi Vig, Tanya Singh top class 12 Exams with a perfect score of 500

22 Jul 04:35 PM PM Modi Motivated Students Through his Tweet He tweeted, "There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams." Check the tweet below -

There are innumerable opportunities that await our young Exam Warriors, who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. I urge them to follow their inner calling and pursue subjects they are passionate about. My best wishes for their future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2022

22 Jul 02:41 PM CBSE 10th Results 2022: Overall Statistics According to the data provided by CBSE officials, a total of 2109208 students registered for the CBSE 10th Examinations from which 2093978 students appeared and 1976668 students passed the exams.

22 Jul 02:30 PM Overall Pass Percentage The CBSE 10th Results 2022 have been announced on the official website. The board has recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.40% As per reports, the girls have again outperformed the boys in the class 10 examinations by 1.41%. The overall pass percentage for girls is 95.21% while the overall pass percentage for boys is 93.80%.

22 Jul 02:15 PM CBSE 10th Results 2022 Link Live CBSE class 10 Results 2022 Link is now live on the official website. Students can check their results through the link available at cbseresults.nic.in

22 Jul 01:52 PM CBSE 10th Results to be available on DigiLocker Candidates awaiting the CBSE 10th Results 2022 can also download their detailed marksheet via DigiLocker App.

22 Jul 01:47 PM CBSE 10th Results 2022: Login Link available CBSE officials have made the login link for students to check the results available on the website. However it must be noted that the link is not yet activated as error is shown after entering the login details.

22 Jul 01:17 PM What are the alternative ways to check CBSE class 10th result 2022? Alternatively, students can check the CBSE 10th Result 2022 via SMS, IVRS, UMANG App.

22 Jul 01:01 PM Weightage To Given in CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022 As per the announcement by CBSE, the class 12 results have been prepared based on 30% weightage to term 1 and 70% weightage to term 2. Check video below -

22 Jul 12:16 PM How to get CBSE class 10th pass certificate? Students will get their pass certificate as well as the original mark sheet from their respective schools after a few days of the release of CBSE Board term 2 results. The pass certificate of CBSE is provided to the passed students. The online mark sheet will be provisional in nature.

22 Jul 11:49 AM CBSE 12th Results 2022: Compartment exams from August 23 CBSE will conduct the compartment exams from August 23 onwards. The board has now asked students to inform schools if they are unhappy with their results. 67743 students have already been placed in the compartment category. If students are unhappy with their results they can take the compartment exams or apply for re-checking of their answer scripts.

22 Jul 11:21 AM CBSE Class 10th Result Today at 2 PM The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the class 10th result today. Once released, the CBSE 10th result 2022 can be checked at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read: CBSE 10th Result 2022 Live: CBSE Class 10th Result Likely Declare Today on cbse.nic.in

22 Jul 11:17 AM List of Websites To Check CBSE 12th Results 2022 CBSE 12th Results 2022 have been declared by the officials. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link available on the official website cbse.gov.in. Also Read: CBSE 12th Results 2022: Get List of Websites to check class 12 Results

22 Jul 11:09 AM When Where and How to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2022? CBSE 12th Results 2022 have been announced by the officials on the website of the board. Students who have appeared for the CBSE 12th examinations will be able to check their results through the link available on the official website - cbse.gov.in. Also Read: CBSE 12th Results 2022: Know When Where and How to check CBSE Class 12 Results 2022

22 Jul 10:29 AM Gender-wise Performance

22 Jul 10:29 AM Term-wise Weightage for CBSE XII Results CBSE Officials have now confirmed that the Term-wise weithage used to tabulate final results for Class XII students was 30:70. This means that 30 per cent weightage was given to Term 1 exams and 70 per cent weightage to Term 2.

22 Jul 10:12 AM CBSE 12th Result 2022 - Region-wise Pass Percentage As per the details shared by the Board, Trivandrum has emerged as the best performing region for CBSE Class 12 Result 2022 declared today with 98.83% Students being passed. Check out the complete list below:

22 Jul 10:03 AM CBSE 12th Result 2022 on DigiLocker Along with the official website cbseresults.nic.in, the CBSE 12th Result 2022 has also been made available online on DigiLocker App as well.

22 Jul 10:01 AM Girls Outshine Boys As per the reports being shared by CBSE HQ, girls have once again outshined boys in the CBSE 12th Result 2022 declared today. As per the details shared, the overall pass percentage among girls has been reported at 91.54% while the same for boys is at 91.25%. Pass Percentage Among Girl Students: 91.54%

Pass Percentage Among Boys: 91.25%

22 Jul 09:55 AM 92.71 percent students pass CBSE 12 board examination The latest update coming from CBSE Board office has confirmed that 92.71% students have managed to clear the Class XII examination this year.

22 Jul 09:50 AM CBSE 12th Result 2022 Declared @ cbseresults.nic.in As per the latest update, CBSE has formally declared the CBSE 12th Result 2022 Final Result today, during the morning hours. Students can check CBSE Class 12 Results 2022 online via DigiLocker App and on cbseresults.nic.in website.

22 Jul 08:19 AM Students Write To President for Term 1, Term 2 Weightage With CBSE Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 Expected by July end, the students have again taken the social media platforms by storm demanding best of two terms as the formula for the final results. Students have reached out to the President seeking their intervention on the matter. CBSE students have written to authorities requesting for- #CBSEstudentsWantJustice



Students should be given the relief that they are demanding as their concerns are genuine.#CBSEapplyBestOfEitherTerms pic.twitter.com/AnDEz4BdGe — AIJNSA (@AIJNSA_official) July 21, 2022

21 Jul 08:12 PM CBSE Class 10th Result Date 2022 Updates To check CBSE result 2022 class 10 students need to use their roll numbers, and school numbers in the login window. Check updates on CBSE class 10th result here -

21 Jul 07:58 PM CBSE 10th 12th Result Soon At results.cbse.nic.in The CBSE 10th 12th results are expected to be declared soon on the official website - results.cbse.nic.in. Check the image of official website below -

21 Jul 06:32 PM CBSE 10th result 2022 Expected by 24th July CBSE is expected to announce CBSE final result 2022 for Class 10 by 24th July 2022. However, the official announcement on the CBSE result 2022 date and time has not been made yet. Once announced, the CBSE Class 10 result will be released on cbseresults.nic.in.

21 Jul 05:50 PM Official confirmation awaited on CBSE Class 10 results 2022 CBSE is yet to confirm date and time for Class 10, or Class 12 final exam results.

21 Jul 05:36 PM How to find school code/number to check CBSE 10th 12th results 2022? In that case, students can ask in school for their school code/number. Or else they can go to the official website and use their login credentials to find the school code/number.

21 Jul 05:04 PM CBSE 10 Result 2022 At Results.cbse.nic.in - Pariksha Sangam The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a new tab on the cbse.gov.in website. The new tab - Pariksha Sangam, as per the board, is “a comprehensive one-stop portal for all exam activities”.

21 Jul 04:51 PM What will be mentioned on CBSE 10th 12th scorecard 2022? The maeksheet or scorecard of CBSE 10th 12th will include the following details - Name, personal details and school details, Subject wise marks/grades in term 1, term 2, final result, pass/fail status.

21 Jul 04:33 PM Students Demanding Announcement of CBSE 10th 12th Result Date 2022 Many students are awaiting for CBSE 10th 12th result date. They have taken it to Twitter and posted many tweets. Check the tweet below - @cbseindia29 pls can u tell us the date of results because this is effecting our streams and all i request u to pls give a date of it — cbseterm1online (@krishaggarwal_4) July 21, 2022

21 Jul 04:18 PM CBSE Result 2022: Minimum Passing Marks To pass in CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022, students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject individually and in aggregate.

21 Jul 04:11 PM Where can students check CBSE 10th 12th result date, time? Students can check CBSE 10th results date and time on cbse.nic.in and on cbse.gov.in.

21 Jul 03:59 PM CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Date and Time As per media reports, the CBSE Board 10th result 2022 likely to be announced by 24th July and Class 12 CBSE result by 31st July. However, no confirmation has been made by the officials. Check latest updates here

21 Jul 03:42 PM CBSE class 12th login window Students will have to use their login credentials - roll number, school number and date of birth. Check the image of CBSE class 12th login window below -

21 Jul 03:21 PM CBSE 10th Result 2022: Method To Convert CGPA Into Percentage In CBSE Class 10 result 2022, the board will announce the CGPA marks secured by a student. They can convert their CBSE 10th CGPA marks into percentage marks by using the following method CGPA x 9.5 = _% marks.

21 Jul 03:04 PM What details will be mentioned on the CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022 Marksheet? The CBSE Board result for class 10th and 12th will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results might also mention the scores obtained as grace marks.

21 Jul 02:41 PM How To Check CBSE Result 2022 by roll number? CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 can be checked at cbseresults.nic and DigiLocker platform by using the student's exam roll number.

21 Jul 02:10 PM What are the login credentials to check CBSE 10th scores 2022? Students should keep their roll numbers and school codes ready. These details will be needed to view results online.

21 Jul 01:57 PM New Circular Released by the Board Regarding CBSE Result 2022 Check the video that have information about the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declaration in the latest circular shared by the board.

21 Jul 01:45 PM What is the date of CBSE 12th result 2022? The CBSE 12th result 2022 term 2 is expected to be announced by next week.

21 Jul 01:34 PM CBSE Board Results at DigiLocker To download the CBSE 10th,12th result 2022 digital mark sheet, students can visit either Digilocker app or the official website results.digitallocker.gov.in.

21 Jul 01:16 PM CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Through IVRS System After the announcement of result, students can also get their CBSE 12th result through IVRS (Interactive Voice Respond System). Students will have to call on the telephone numbers provided by the CBSE and mention roll number and date of birth.

21 Jul 01:02 PM CBSE Exam Result 2022 This Week The board is expected to announce CBSE 10th 12th result 2022 term 2 by the end of this week. Students should keep their credentials ready to access CBSE Class 10 result 2022 term 2 online. However, no official confirmation has been made by the authorities.

21 Jul 12:48 PM Students waiting for CBSE class 10th 12th Result 2022 Many students have taken to Twitter asking about the release date of CBSE 10th and 12th result 2022. Check the Tweet below - @cbseindia29 pls can u tell us the date of results because this is effecting our streams and all i request u to pls give a date of it — cbseterm1online (@krishaggarwal_4) July 21, 2022

21 Jul 12:17 PM How To Download Digital Mark Sheet of CBSE Class 10th 12th? To download the CBSE 10th,12th result 2022 digital mark sheet, students can visit either Digilocker app or the official website. Log in to the account using the registered mobile number or aadhaar card number or username.

21 Jul 11:59 AM CBSE Board Result 2022 Date And Time The CBSE board has not announced the CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 date and time yet. Once declared, students can check it from the official website - cbse.gov.in.

21 Jul 11:32 AM CBSE Class 10th Result Statistics Years Total Students Appeared Boys Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage Overall Pass Percentage 2021 21,50,608 98.89 99.24 99.04 2020 1885885 90.14 93.31 91.46 2019 1761078 90.14 92.45 91.1 2018 1624682 85.32 88.67 86.7 2017 1660123 93.4 92.5 93.06 2016 1489021 96.11 96.36 96.21 2015 1365488 96.98 97.82 97.32

21 Jul 11:09 AM Final Mark Sheet Of CBSE 10th, 12th The CBSE class 10th 12th results 2022 final mark sheet will be prepared after considering the weightage marks based on the performance of a student in both term 1 and term 2 exams.

21 Jul 10:51 AM Check CBSE 12th result 2022 via SMS To get CBSE class 12th result through SMS, students will have to follow these steps - Type an SMS in this format: cbse12 <Roll No.>

Now send this message to a number: 7738299899

CBSE.nic.in 12th result 2022 will be sent as an SMS on the same number.

21 Jul 10:09 AM CBSE Class 10th Marksheet Students will get their online provisional marksheet from the official website - cbse.gov.in. They can check below the image of marksheet here -

21 Jul 09:57 AM What details will be mentioned on CBSE 10, 12 result 2022? The details will are likely to be mentioned on the CBSE class 10th 12th marksheet are - Name of Student Roll Number Mother’s Name Father’s Name School Name Subject Code Marks Obtained Grade Result (Pass/Fail)

21 Jul 09:41 AM What is CBSE 10 12 Pariksha Sangam portal? The board has launched the ‘Pariksha Sangam’ portal which, according to it, will act as an one stop destination for all exam-related activities. Students can apply for re-evaluation from here as well.

21 Jul 09:29 AM Tweet of Students to announce CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 A total of 21 lakh students appeared for CBSE Class 10 and 14 lakh students appeared for CBSE 12th exam 2022 term 2. Students are waiting for their results and tweeting. Check the tweet below - @cbseindia29

Dear CBSE plz kindly provide result for class x and xii by today since all other board performed their best in delivering results as soon as possible but apologisely only you haven't done fast .

Also you have tested your experiment on 2021-2022 students .

Now timeup — Harshit Chandra (@Harshit80719929) July 20, 2022

21 Jul 07:37 AM CBSE 10th Result 2022 - Latest Update Video Check out the latest video update about upcoming CBSE 10th Result 2022.

20 Jul 08:13 PM Check CBSE Term 2 Board Exam Latest Updates Students can go through the video to know latest updates on CBSE 10th 12th term 2 result 2022 -

20 Jul 07:12 PM CBSE Results 2022 Marking Scheme According to media reports, the CBSE 10th and 12th Results are expected to be announced by the officials within the last week of July 2022. The board will be taking into consideration the marks secured by the students in both the term exams and declare the final results. Information regarding the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. Also Read: CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Know How CBSE Board Results Marks would be calculated, Term-wise Weightage Here

20 Jul 06:57 PM CBSE Class 10th 12th results 2022 latest updates The board will announce the CBSE term 2 result official announcement on cbseresults.nic.in. The result will be available on DigiLocker, UMANG app and on results.gov.in. As of now, no dates have been confirmed.

20 Jul 06:37 PM About CBSE Pariksha Sangam Portal CBSE’s Pariksha Sangam Portal will allow students, teachers and schools to streamline the application process for re-evaluation of the results as well as cater to the students who want to obtain a photocopy of the answer sheets. The board will manage all such activities related to CBSE Board Result 2022 including rechecking and the re-evaluation application process through this portal.

20 Jul 06:17 PM CBSE Class 10th Result 2022 Login Window Students will have to use their required credentials in the login window to download the CBSE 10th result marksheet. Check the image of CBSE login window below -

20 Jul 06:07 PM CBSE Board Result 2022 Verification and Rechecking The students who are not satisfied with their marks in the CBSE result 2022 class 10, they can apply for re-evaluation. The online portal to register for re-checking/ re-evaluation will be activated soon. Students need to pay a re-evaluation fee of Rs 100 per question to register online. The fee is non-refundable. Any changes in the marks will be reflected in the final CBSE 10th Class result 2022.

20 Jul 05:31 PM CBSE Class 10 Result To Be Available on Digilocker CBSE class 10 results will be available on Digilocker.

20 Jul 05:11 PM CBSE 12th Marksheet 2022 As per the updates, CBSE class 12th original marksheet will be available in the school. Students will have to go to the respective schools to collect CBSE 12th result marksheet. Check the image of marksheet here -

20 Jul 04:59 PM Check CBSE class 10th 12th Result 2022 on mobile app - UMANG Apart from the official website and DigiLocker, students can also check their CBSE class 10th and 12th term 2 results at UMANG app. They will have to download the same from Playstore in their mobile phone. Check the image below -

20 Jul 04:43 PM What is minimum passing marks in CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022? In aggregate, the students will have to secure a minimum of 33% marks to pass in CBSE 10th 12th results. For subjects that have a practical component, they need to secure 33% marks in both theory and practical separately.

20 Jul 04:19 PM Can I check CBSE 10th result 2022 through DigiLocker? Students can check DigiLocker CBSE result 2022 through the DigiLocker app or website. They need to fill in the required details on the official website, digilocker.gov.in. After filling details, the online CBSE result 2022 will open on the screen. A notice regarding the same has been released earlier, check here -

20 Jul 03:41 PM CBSE Term 2 Statistics As per the media reports, in CBSE Class 10th, a total of 2116290 students appeared in the exam whereas in class 12th, 1454370 students took the board exam.

20 Jul 03:21 PM CBSE Board 10 12 Exams Held in Two Terms Due to COVID-19, the CBSE conducted the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams were held in November - December 2021 while the term 2 exams was held in April - May 2022.

20 Jul 03:03 PM Over 35 lakh students waiting for CBSE result for term 2 Over 35 lakh students of Class 10 and 12th are waiting for their CBSE results. They will be able to download the term 2 scorecard from the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

#cbse

Pls response cbse when results will be declared???

Pls tell the clear date ... — Pulkit Pallav (@PulkitPallav1) July 5, 2022

20 Jul 02:27 PM CBSE Class 10th 12th Final Marksheet 2022 CBSE will release the final mark sheets this time. On the mark sheets, they should get to know their final marks (term 1, term 2 and assessments) and their qualification status.

20 Jul 01:59 PM Latest Updates on CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022 CBSE 12th result 2022 is expected to be announced soon, the board will declare the term 2 result online through cbseresults.nic.in. Check the latest updates here

20 Jul 01:41 PM Check Expected CBSE Result 2022 Date Here The CBSE Board result 2022 10th, 12th will be announced in the last week of July. Students can check the results at cbseresults.nic.in. However, as per some media reports, CBSE is expected to declare CBSE term 2 result 2022 Class 10 by 24th July. While CBSE Class 12 result 2022 likely to be announced by 31st July. However, there has been no official confirmation on it as of now.

20 Jul 01:22 PM CBSE board exam 2022 were held in two terms

20 Jul 12:43 PM What details will be provided in CBSE 10th Result 2022? As per the last year’s details, the CBSE 10th exam result for term 1 will include information about the students and marks. The online mark sheet of CBSE 10th result 2022 will contain the following details - About examination

Board name

Student's class

Name of Student

Roll Number

Mother’s Name

Father’s Name

Date of Birth

Subject

Subject Code

Theory Marks

Practical Marks

Total Marks

Final Result- Pass/ Not Pass

20 Jul 12:27 PM How To Check CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 on Call? For this, students have to make a call on the number mentioned below. Now follow the instructions provided by the operator correctly. Area Covered Telephone Numbers Local subscribers of Delhi 24300699 Subscribers from other parts of the country 011 - 24300699

20 Jul 12:14 PM No delay in CBSE board result declaration says Education Minister Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan clarified that there is no delay in the CBSE results. It will be announced on time. Uttar Pradesh | There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/5B83250Qey — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022

20 Jul 11:51 AM CBSE 10th 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in CBSE will announce term 2 results along with final results (term 1 and 2). Students will be able to check their CBSE board result for class 10th and 12th on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in. Check image of official website below -

20 Jul 11:32 AM Check Class 10th, 12th result on DigiLocker The CBSE 10th and 12th Class Result 2022 will be released soon. Students can access their CBSE result 2022 online once it has been issued at digilocker.gov.in, the official DigiLocker website.

20 Jul 11:13 AM Will CBSE announce Class 10th and 12th results 2022 on same day? As per the past year's trends, CBSE usually announces 10th and 12th results on separate dates. However, this year the board announced the term 1 results together so students have to wait for an official confirmation on results date and time to know more on this.

20 Jul 10:58 AM What is the CBSE 12th result 2022 passing criteria? The students are required to score a minimum of 33% in each subject to pass the class 12th exam in CBSE.

20 Jul 10:47 AM CBSE Class 10th Result Login Window Students will have to use their required credentials in the login window to download the CBSE 10th result marksheet. Check the image of CBSE login window below -

20 Jul 07:34 AM CBSE Result 2022 - New Circular Released by the Board Check out this video guide that shares key information about the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Declaration in the latest circular shared by the board.

20 Jul 07:32 AM CBSE Term 2 Result 2022 With the declaration of CBSE term 2 results, students will be able to access and download the Class 10th and Class 12th result scorecards on results.cbse.nic.in.

19 Jul 08:19 PM What is the CBSE 12th result 2022 passing criteria? As per CBSE passing criteria, students are required to score a minimum of 33% in each subject to pass the class 12th exam.

19 Jul 08:03 PM Students Awaiting for CBSE Term 2 Board Results Many students have taken to Twitter regarding the date and time of CBSE class 10th and 12th results. They have posted memes. As of no updates by the officials have been released. Check tweet below - Waiting⏱️ #CBSE #CBSEResult #CBSENews pic.twitter.com/8Hz3xCPTWm — JagranJosh India (@Jagranjosh) July 4, 2022

19 Jul 07:48 PM What credentials are required to check CBSE result for class 10, 12? To check the CBSE term 2 results 2022, students will have to use their - roll number, date of birth and school number in the login window. They need to visit the official website to download their CBSE scorecard.

19 Jul 07:11 PM CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 Time and Date CBSE board is expected to soon release the Class 10 result 2022 and Class 12 date and time. The announcement will be made available on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in along with on CBSE's official Twitter handle. The official website looks like this -

19 Jul 06:57 PM What details will be mentioned on the CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022 Marksheet? The CBSE Board result for class 10th and 12th will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results might also mention the scores obtained as grace marks.

19 Jul 06:38 PM Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan shares update about CBSE Board Results Earlier, Education Minister informed that the CBSE board result will be released as per the schedule and will not be delayed. However, he did not confirm any date and time for the announcement of CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022. Check the video below for more details -

19 Jul 06:16 PM CBSE 10th 12th result 2022 date soon The board officials are yet to confirm the CBSE result 2022 term 2 dates. The Class 10 12 results are expected to be out this month anytime soon. Students will get their CBSE board result 2022 online on cbseresults.nic.in.

19 Jul 05:47 PM CBSE 12th Result Login Window To check the CBSE class 12th result, students will have to use their credentials to check and download their result. They can check the CBSE 12th login window image -

19 Jul 05:31 PM How to get CBSE class 10 12 pass certificate? Students will get their pass certificate as well as the original mark sheet from their respective schools after a few days of the release of CBSE Board term 2 results. The pass certificate of CBSE is provided to the passed students. The online mark sheet will be provisional in nature.

19 Jul 04:57 PM When is 12th CBSE result 2022? As per media reports, the CBSE Class 12th result 2022 is expected to be declared by the end of July. The online CBSE 12th result 2022 for term 2 will be made available on the official website - cbseresults.nic.in.

19 Jul 04:53 PM CBSE Class 10th Marksheet The CBSE 10th marksheet will include details about the students and their marks. Initially, they can use the online CBSE provisional marksheet for admission. The original class 10th CBSE result marksheet will be issued by the school authorities. Check the image of marksheet below -

19 Jul 04:38 PM Preparation of CBSE Class 10th 12th Final Marksheet 2022 As per media reports, the CBSE final mark sheet will be prepared based on the weightage of marks secured in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The scorecard will include details of marks secured in the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams

19 Jul 04:06 PM When will CBSE Class 10th Result Declared? Going as per media reports, the CBSE is expected to declare the result of term 2 for class 10 exam later this month, whereas the Class 12th result 2022 will be announced by July second week. In the academic session 2021-22, CBSE conducted the exams in two terms. As of now, there is no official update regarding which result will be released first.



19 Jul 03:41 PM CBSE Class 10 12 Result 2022 Updates CBSE board will soon announce the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 and Class 12 date and time. The announcement will be made on the board's official website - cbse.nic.in along with on CBSE's official Twitter handle. Check recent updates here

19 Jul 03:32 PM Details mentioned on the CBSE Class 10, 12 result marksheet 2022 As per the last year marksheet, the CBSE result 2022 is expected to have the following information - Name of Student

Roll Number

Mother’s Name

Father’s Name

School Name

Subject Code

Marks Obtained

Grade

Result (Pass/Fail)

19 Jul 03:17 PM CBSE 12th result 2022 Marksheet After the announcement of CBSE 12th results 2022, students will be able to download their provisional marksheets from the official website. The original CBSE 12th marksheet will be available with the school authorities. Check image of class 12th marksheet below -

19 Jul 03:00 PM What is the passing marks in CBSE Class 10th and 12th? To pass in CBSE class 10th 12th, students will have to secure 33 percent marks for subjects that have both practical and theory. Without obtaining the minimum required marks students will not be eligible for admission in class 11th.

19 Jul 02:58 PM CBSE Result 10 12th Result Date and Time Awaited Over 35 lakh Students Awaiting For CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2022. As of now no date or any details has been shared by the board regarding the announcement of CBSE board result.

19 Jul 02:23 PM CBSE 10th Result Login Window To check the CBSE class 10th result in online mode, they need to visit the official website and enter the required credentials in the space provided. Check the image of login window below -

19 Jul 01:51 PM When will CBSE board 10 12 result 2022 be announced? All the students are eagerly waiting for the release of CBSE board 10 12 result 2022 date. However, no updates on the same have been released by the board. Check the student's tweet below - @cbseindia29 when will our result be announced !! — Aparna Sit (@AparnaSit) July 4, 2022

19 Jul 01:21 PM CBSE Class 10th 12th Exam Date The exams were conducted in two terms, CBSE Term 1 was held in November-December, 2021 and had Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) while Term 2 was held in May June, 2022.

19 Jul 12:45 PM CBSE Result Date 2022 Awaited Around 35 lakhs of students are waiting for their CBSE 10th and 12th class results 2022 but as of now the board has not given any confirmation on result declaration as to when the results are going to be released. However, it is expected that CBSE 10th 12th result 2022 will be declared soon.

19 Jul 12:26 PM CBSE Board Results 2022 To Be Announced at cbseresults.nic.in After the release of CBSE class 10th and 12th result 2022, students will be able to check their result at the official websites - cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in. Check the image of official website below -

19 Jul 11:44 AM CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022 on Pariksha Sangam Now that the CBSE results 2022 can be announced anytime soon, the board has launched the Pariksha Sangam portal that will have all board exam-related activities such as school results, board results, and exam reference materials.

19 Jul 11:38 AM CBSE 10th 12th Result 2022 Not Delayed Education Minister said that the - "CBSE board result will be released as per the schedule and will not be delayed.” However, he has refrained from actually confirming any date and time for the announcement of CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 and said that it would be declared soon by the board. Check tweet below - Uttar Pradesh | There is no delay in the CBSE result. CBSE exams were going on till June 15. After that, checking takes 45 days. I spoke with CBSE (officials) yesterday only and the results will come on time: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in Kanpur pic.twitter.com/5B83250Qey — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 16, 2022

19 Jul 11:29 AM CBSE Board Result 2022 Statistics As per the official data shared by CBSE, this year, in total, 21,16,209 students registered to appear for the CBSE Term 2 board examination. Out of the total number of students, 8,94,993 were girls and 12,21,195 were boys. Moreover, 22,732 schools participated in the CBSE Class 10th board examinations.



19 Jul 11:28 AM Check latest update on CBSE 10th 12th Result Date 2022 Students are awaiting for their CBSE Class 10th and 12th result 2022. With speculations going on, Education Minister stated that the CBSE board results are not delayed. Check the video below -