KCET 2nd Round Seat Allotment Result 2023 Today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, check list of documents here

KCET Second Round Seat Allotment 2023 Date and Time: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Under Graduate Common Entrance Test 2nd round seat allotment result today - September 6, 2023. Candidates who have registered for counselling can check their KCET second round seat allotment 2023 link at kea.kar.nic.in. They have to use their CET number to download the KCET allotment list.

As per the official schedule, KCET 2nd round seat allotment 2023 date was September 5, 2023, however, it was postponed to today, September 6, 2023. Candidates selected in the 2nd round seat allotment are required to pay the admission confirmation fee online. After successful fee payment, they need to report to the allotted institute for document verification.

KCET 2023 Second Round Seat Allotment Date and Time

KEA released a notice stating, “Seat allotment results for UGCET 2023 (engineering, architecture, agriculture, veterinary, pharmacy, BSc nursing) courses will be published on September 6, 2023 after 8 p.m.” It also informed that candidates allotted medical seats in the second round of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG counselling will not be considered for seat allotment under KCET 2023 counselling.

How to check kea.kar.nic.in Second Round Seat Allotment 2023 Result?

Candidates who have registered themselves for the KCET counselling round can check the seat allotment result through the official website. To download UGCET allotment list, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on UGCET second round seat allotment result

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter their Karnataka CET application number

Step 5: UGCET allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the same and save it for future references

Documents Required for KCET Counselling 2023

The following documents are required at the time of KCET document verification 2023 and admission confirmation:

KCET application form

KCET admit card

KCET application fee payment proof

Class 10/SSLC mark sheet & certificate

Class 12/2nd PUC mark sheet & certificate

7 years study certificate countersigned by the concerned BEO/DDPI

Recent passport size photograph (two copies)

Income certificate

Rural study certificate

Caste certificate

Kannada medium certificate (Candidates who have studied in Kannada Medium from Class 1 to 10 in Karnataka and also outside the state of Karnataka)

Parent’s study certificate/Hometown certificate/Domicile certificate

Identity card issued by the Jurisdictional Deputy Commissioner/District Magistrate / Rehabilitation Commissioner, for the candidates claiming eligibility for Government seats under Jammu & Kashmiri Migrants quota

