Kerala 12th Result 2022 (Announced): 83.87% Students Pass, Check DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result Pass Percentage Here

Kerala 12th Result 2022, DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result Pass Percentage: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the class 12th Kerala result 2022 in online mode. The Kerala 12th result has been announced at 11 am in a press conference, however the link will be activated at 12 PM. To check the Kerala 12th result, students will have to use their login credentials in the login window. After entering the login credentials on the website, students will be able to check and access their DHSE Kerala Class 12 result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard.

This time in class 12th Kerala results, no students have been given grace marks. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.87%. There is a drop in the pass percentage in comparison to last year. Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 87.94 percent. As per the reports, the Kozhikode district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.79% whereas the lowest pass percentage has been recorded at Wayanad at 75.07%.

As per the details shared by the DHSE Kerala, a total of 4,33,325 students have appeared for the Plus Two exams which were held in March - April 2022. Apart from regular students, around 31,332 candidates have also appeared for the exam at 389 centres in the Vocational Higher Secondary section.

Kerala 12th Result 2022 Statistics

Overview Total Numbers Overall regular Student boys 172062 Overall regular girls 189029 Total students of Class 12th 422890 Government Students Appeared 153673 Government Students Passed 125581 Open School Students Passed 21185

Kerala 12th Result 2022 Stream-Wise Statistics - Humanities

Overview Total Numbers and Pass Percentage Total students appeared in the examination 72,983 Total students passed 55,183 Overall pass percentage in humanities 75.61%

Kerala 12th Result 2022 Stream-Wise Statistics - Commerce

Overview Total Numbers and Pass Percentage Total number of students who appeared in Commerce 1,08955 Total students passed in the commerce stream 93362 Overall pass percentage in Commerce 85.69%

Previous Years’ Kerala Plus Two Result Statistics

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Kerala board was 87.94% of which science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.52%, commerce at 89.13%, and arts at 80.04%.

Year Overall pass % Boys’ pass % Girls’ pass % Number of students who appeared 2021 100% 100 100 3,78,702 2020 83.13% 3,19,782 2019 84.33% - - 4,42,434 2018 80.94% - - 4,60,743 2017 95.98% - - 4,58,494 2016 95.47% 94.44 96.53 4,93,000 2015 94.17% 94 95.35 4,79,085

