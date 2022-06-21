    Kerala 12th Result 2022 (Announced): 83.87% Students Pass, Check DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result Pass Percentage Here

     DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result has been announced today. Students can check the Kerala 12th result on the official website of the board - keralaresults.nic.in. Check pass percentage and statistics details here.  

    Updated: Jun 21, 2022 11:36 IST
    Kerala 12th Result 2022, DHSE Kerala Class 12 Result Pass Percentage: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has announced the class 12th Kerala result 2022 in online mode.  The  Kerala 12th result has been announced at 11 am in a press conference, however the link will be activated at 12 PM. To check the Kerala 12th result, students will have to use their login credentials in the login window. After entering the login credentials on the website, students will be able to check and access their DHSE Kerala Class 12 result 2022 in the form of a digital scorecard. 

    This time in class 12th Kerala results, no students have been given grace marks. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 83.87%. There is a drop in the pass percentage in comparison to last year. Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 87.94 percent. As per the reports, the Kozhikode district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 87.79% whereas the lowest pass percentage has been recorded at Wayanad at 75.07%. 

    As per the details shared by the DHSE Kerala, a total of 4,33,325 students have appeared for the Plus Two exams which were held in March - April 2022. Apart from regular students, around 31,332 candidates have also appeared for the exam at 389 centres in the Vocational Higher Secondary section. 

    Kerala 12th Result 2022 Statistics 

    Overview 

    Total Numbers 

    Overall regular Student boys 

    172062

    Overall regular girls 

    189029

    Total students of Class 12th

    422890

    Government  Students Appeared

    153673

    Government  Students Passed

    125581

    Open School Students Passed

    21185

    Kerala 12th Result 2022 Stream-Wise Statistics - Humanities 

    Overview 

    Total Numbers and Pass Percentage 

    Total students appeared in the examination 

    72,983

    Total students passed

    55,183 

    Overall pass percentage in humanities

    75.61%

    Kerala 12th Result 2022 Stream-Wise Statistics - Commerce 

    Overview 

    Total Numbers and Pass Percentage 

    Total number of students who appeared in Commerce 

    1,08955

    Total students passed in the commerce stream

    93362

    Overall pass percentage in Commerce

    85.69%

    Previous Years’ Kerala Plus Two Result Statistics

    In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Kerala board was 87.94%  of which science stream students recorded the highest passing percentage of 90.52%, commerce at 89.13%, and arts at 80.04%. 

    Year

    Overall pass %

    Boys’ pass %

    Girls’ pass %

    Number of students who appeared

    2021

    100%

    100

    100

    3,78,702

    2020

    83.13%

    		    

    3,19,782

    2019

    84.33%

    -

    -

    4,42,434

    2018

    80.94%

    -

    -

    4,60,743

    2017

    95.98%

    -

    -

    4,58,494

    2016

    95.47%

    94.44

    96.53

    4,93,000

    2015

    94.17%

    94

    95.35

    4,79,085

