Kerala HS Exams 2024 Second Terminal Timetable Released at dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Schedule

Kerala HS Exams 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the date sheet for the plus one-second term and plus two-second term exam timetable on the official website: dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to the Kerala HS Exam 2024 schedule, plus one second term exams will be held from December 12 to 22, 2023. On the other hand, plus two second-term exams will be held from December 12 to 22, 2023.

Kerala HS Exams 2024: HS Plus 2 second terminal exam 2023

Check out the examination schedule below:

Subjects Date Physics, sociology, anthropology December 12, 2023 Home science, gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistic December 13, 2023 Mathematics, part 3 languages, Sanskrit sastra, psychology December 14, 2023 Chemistry, history, islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English December 15, 2023 Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy December 18, 2023 Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit sahitya, computer application, English literature December 19, 2023 Part 1 English December 20, 2023 Part 2 languages, computer science and information technology December 21, 2023 Economics, electronic systems December 22, 2023

Kerala HS Exams 2024: HS plus 1 Second terminal exam 2023

Check out the exam dates below:

Subjects Date Part 2 languages, computer science and information technology December 12, 2023 Part 1 English December 13, 2023 Chemistry, history, islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English December 14, 2023 Mathematics, part 3 languages, Sanskrit sastra, psychology December 15, 2023 Economics, electronic system December 18, 2023 Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy December 19, 2023 Home science,gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistics December 20, 2023 Physics, sociology, anthropology December 21, 2023 Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit sahitya, computer application, English literature December 22, 2023

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2023 Begins Soon; Check List of Required Documents Here