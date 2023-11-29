  1. Home
Kerala HS Exams 2024 Second Terminal Timetable Released at dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Schedule

Kerala HS Exams 2024 second terminal timetable has been released on the official website: dhsekerala.gov.in. Check out the date sheet here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 29, 2023 12:30 IST
Kerala HS Exams 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the date sheet for the plus one-second term and plus two-second term exam timetable on the official website: dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to the Kerala HS Exam 2024 schedule, plus one second term exams will be held from December 12 to 22, 2023. On the other hand, plus two second-term exams will be held from December 12 to 22, 2023. 

Kerala HS Exams 2024: HS Plus 2 second terminal exam 2023

Check out the examination schedule below:

Subjects

Date

Physics, sociology, anthropology

December 12, 2023

Home science, gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistic

December 13, 2023

Mathematics, part 3 languages, Sanskrit sastra, psychology

December 14, 2023

Chemistry, history, islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English

December 15, 2023

Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy

December 18, 2023

Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit sahitya, computer application, English literature

December 19, 2023

Part 1 English

December 20, 2023

Part 2 languages, computer science and information technology

December 21, 2023

Economics, electronic systems

December 22, 2023

Kerala HS Exams 2024: HS plus 1 Second terminal exam 2023

Check out the exam dates below:

Subjects

Date

Part 2 languages, computer science and information technology

December 12, 2023

Part 1 English

December 13, 2023

Chemistry, history, islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English

December 14, 2023

Mathematics, part 3 languages, Sanskrit sastra, psychology

December 15, 2023

Economics, electronic system

December 18, 2023

Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy

December 19, 2023

Home science,gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistics

December 20, 2023

Physics, sociology, anthropology

December 21, 2023

Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit sahitya, computer application, English literature

December 22, 2023

