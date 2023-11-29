Kerala HS Exams 2024 Second Terminal Timetable Released at dhsekerala.gov.in; Check Schedule

Kerala HS Exams 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the date sheet for the plus one-second term and plus two-second term exam timetable on the official website: dhsekerala.gov.in.
According to the Kerala HS Exam 2024 schedule, plus one second term exams will be held from December 12 to 22, 2023. On the other hand, plus two second-term exams will be held from December 12 to 22, 2023.
Kerala HS Exams 2024: HS Plus 2 second terminal exam 2023
Check out the examination schedule below:
|
Subjects
|
Date
|
Physics, sociology, anthropology
|
December 12, 2023
|
Home science, gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistic
|
December 13, 2023
|
Mathematics, part 3 languages, Sanskrit sastra, psychology
|
December 14, 2023
|
Chemistry, history, islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English
|
December 15, 2023
|
Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy
|
December 18, 2023
|
Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit sahitya, computer application, English literature
|
December 19, 2023
|
Part 1 English
|
December 20, 2023
|
Part 2 languages, computer science and information technology
|
December 21, 2023
|
Economics, electronic systems
|
December 22, 2023
Kerala HS Exams 2024: HS plus 1 Second terminal exam 2023
Check out the exam dates below:
|
Subjects
|
Date
|
Part 2 languages, computer science and information technology
|
December 12, 2023
|
Part 1 English
|
December 13, 2023
|
Chemistry, history, islamic history and culture, business studies, communicative English
|
December 14, 2023
|
Mathematics, part 3 languages, Sanskrit sastra, psychology
|
December 15, 2023
|
Economics, electronic system
|
December 18, 2023
|
Geography, music, social work, geology, accountancy
|
December 19, 2023
|
Home science,gandhian studies, philosophy, journalism, computer science, statistics
|
December 20, 2023
|
Physics, sociology, anthropology
|
December 21, 2023
|
Biology, electronics, political science, Sanskrit sahitya, computer application, English literature
|
December 22, 2023
