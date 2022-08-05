Kerala HSCAP Allotment Result 2022 (Declared): Check Kerala Plus One Admission Results Online via official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in

Kerala HSCAP Allotment Result 2022 (Today): The Kerala HSCAP 2022 First Round Seat Allotment Results have been released. The results have been released for the merit and sports quota students. Candidates who have applied for the Kerala Class 11 Admissions can visit the official website to download the allotment result. Students who have been allotted seats as per their preference can complete the further admission procedure. Candidates can visit the official website - hscap.kerala.gov.in. Students can also check the Kerala HSCAP 2022 First Allotment Results 2022 through the direct link provided below.

Check Kerala HSCAP 1st Allotment Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Confirm Kerala Plus One Admissions 2022 by 10th August

According to the details shared by the exam authority, the Kerala HSCAP 1st Allotment List 2022 will contain the names of the candidates or students who have been shortlisted for admission to Kerala Plus One Admission 2022. Candidates who have been shortlisted will have time of 5 days to complete the DHSE Kerala Plus One Admission 2022. The admission process for Plus One Schools as per the allotment results will begin from 5th August 2022 and will continue until 10th August 2022. Shortlisted candidates will be required to complete the admission process by 10th August 2022 by 5 PM. Candidates download the letter from the official website and submit it along with other relevant documents to confirm their admissions in the allotted plus one schools.

Academic Session for Plus One Students to Begin from 22nd August

As per the official schedule released by the DHSE Kerala, the admission process for Kerala Plus One Schools 2022 through HSCAP allotment process is to be completed by 20th August 2022. The schedule mentions that The final allotment for Kerala HSCAP will be released on 20th August 2022. This would be followed by the commencement of academic session for Class 11 or Plus 1 students from 22nd August 2022 onwards. For this year, the process for Kerala Plus One Admission 2022 has been delayed due to the late declaration of CBSE and ICSE Board Results.

