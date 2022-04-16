Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 (OUT): Check Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board Results January Exam at samastha.in

Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 (OUT): Going by the latest update, the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has formally declared the Kerala Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022. Reports coming from the headquarters of the board has hinted that the Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 has been declared and are now available online on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check their individual results by logging onto the portal - samastha.in.

Check Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

Results Declared for Class 5, 7, 10 and 12

According to the news reports, the Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has officially announced the Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022 for Class 5, Class 7, Class 10 and Class 12 students. Keeping in mind the easy and convenient way of providing a Result checking process, the same has been published online. In order to check their individual result and performance, students need to provide their registration number on the website to access the scorecard.

How to check Kerala Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022?

To avoid facing any technical problems or errors while trying to check Kerala Pothu Result 2022, students are advised to follow the step-wise guide provided below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - samastha.in

Students should note that the results published online are provisional in nature and the final result with original official marksheet and passing certificates will be issued by the board soon.

