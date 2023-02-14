Kerala SSLC 2023 Admit Card Today at keralapareekshabhavan.in, Get Hall Ticket Details Here

Kerala SSLC Hall Ticket 2023: Kerala Board SSLC Admit Card 2023 will be released on the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan today. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 can collect their exam hall tickets from their respective schools.

School authorities are required to visit the official website and enter the Login credentials in the result link provided. Schools when then provide the SSLC hall tickets to the students after putting the school seal and stamp on them.

Candidates must note that the Kerala Board SSLC Admit Card 2023 is a mandatory document containing the details of the student details, examination details, schedule and reporting time and the instructions to be followed by students.

Details Given on the Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2023

The Kerala Board SSLC Admit Card 2023 will contain the following details. When collecting the admit card from the schools, students are advised to cross-check all the given information and make requests for changes if necessary,

Candidate name and roll number

Name of Examination

Candidate Photograph and Signature

School seal and Principals signature

Subjects appearing

Reporting time to the exam centre

Exam centre name and address

Schedule of exams

Instructions to be followed

Kerala SSLC Exam 2023 Instructions

Kerala Board will be conducting the SSLC Examinations from March 9 to 29, 2023. Candidates appearing for the Kerala board SSLC Exam 2023 must make sure that they carry with them their admit card without fail.

Students are also advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exams.

Students caught cheating will not be allowed to continue with their exams and strict action will be taken

Students are advised not to carry with them electronic items, mobile phones and communication devices, calculators etc with them to the exam hall

