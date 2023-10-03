KTU Results 2023 Announced for BTech, BArch; Get KTU Student Login Here

  1. Home
KTU Results 2023 have been declared for BTech and BArch. Students can download the marks statement on the official website: ktu.edu.in by entering login details.

Updated: Oct 3, 2023 17:55 IST
KTU Result 2023: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has declared the results for the BTech and BArch Jury exams today: October 3, 2023. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: ktu.edu.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the marks statement.

The authorities have released the KTU Results 2023 for B.Tech S4 (S) Exam June 2023, Architectural Design - III of B.Arch S4 (R) Exam June, Architectural Design - I of B.Arch S2 (R, S) Exam June. Students can get the direct link to access results here.

KTU Student Login- Download KTU Results 2023 Here

The direct link to access results is mentioned below:

B.Tech S4 (S) Exam June 2023

Click Here

Architectural Design - III of B.Arch S4 (R) Exam 

Click Here

Architectural Design - I of B.Arch S2 (R, S) Exam 

Click Here

KTU Student Login: Steps to Download Results

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download KTU Results 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website: ktu.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link from the examination tab

Step 3: Now, choose the preferred course

Step 4: Submit registration number and DOB

Step 5: KTU Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: View and download the results

Details Mentioned on KTU Result 2023 Mark Sheet

Check out the mandatory information that will be available on the scorecard below:

  • College Name
  • Registration Number
  • Semester
  • Subject
  • Degree
  • Maximum Marks
  • Total Marks
  • Marks Obtained
  • Qualifying Status

KTU Result 2023 Overview

University Name

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University

Course Name

BTech and BArch

Semester Name

2nd and 4th

Release Date

October 3, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website 

ktu.edu.in 

Login Credentials to Access

 Registration NumberDate of Birth

