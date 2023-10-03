KTU Results 2023 Announced for BTech, BArch; Get KTU Student Login Here

KTU Result 2023: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University has declared the results for the BTech and BArch Jury exams today: October 3, 2023. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: ktu.edu.in. They will have to enter the login credentials to access the marks statement.
The authorities have released the KTU Results 2023 for B.Tech S4 (S) Exam June 2023, Architectural Design - III of B.Arch S4 (R) Exam June, Architectural Design - I of B.Arch S2 (R, S) Exam June. Students can get the direct link to access results here.
KTU Student Login- Download KTU Results 2023 Here
The direct link to access results is mentioned below:
|
B.Tech S4 (S) Exam June 2023
|
Architectural Design - III of B.Arch S4 (R) Exam
|
Architectural Design - I of B.Arch S2 (R, S) Exam
KTU Student Login: Steps to Download Results
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to download KTU Results 2023:
Step 1: Visit the official website: ktu.edu.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link from the examination tab
Step 3: Now, choose the preferred course
Step 4: Submit registration number and DOB
Step 5: KTU Results 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: View and download the results
Details Mentioned on KTU Result 2023 Mark Sheet
Check out the mandatory information that will be available on the scorecard below:
- College Name
- Registration Number
- Semester
- Subject
- Degree
- Maximum Marks
- Total Marks
- Marks Obtained
- Qualifying Status
KTU Result 2023 Overview
|
University Name
|
APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University
|
Course Name
|
BTech and BArch
|
Semester Name
|
2nd and 4th
|
Release Date
|
October 3, 2023 (OUT)
|
Official Website
|
ktu.edu.in
|
Login Credentials to Access
|Registration NumberDate of Birth
