Kerala LSS, USS Result 2023 Declared at bpekerala.in; Get Direct Link Here

Kerala LSS, USS Result 2023: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the results for the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) exams. Students who appeared in the exams can check out the results on the official website: bpekerala.in by entering their login credentials: registration number and date of birth.

LSS, USS is the state-level scholarship examination for class 4 & class 7 students of Kerala. The exam is conducted by Pareeksha Bhawan, Kerala. In Class 4, students who pass the LSS exam will get Rs 1000 annually when they are in Classes 5, 6, and 7. Whereas, the Class 7 students who pass the USS scholarship exam will get Rs 1500 annually in Classes 8, 9, and 10.

Kerala LSS, USS Result 2023 Link- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to check bpekerala.in lss result 2023 is provided below:

LSS Result 2023 Link Click Here USS Result 2023 Link Click Here

How to Check Kerala LSS, USS Result 2023?

Students who appeared in the scholarship exams can check out the results by following the below-mentioned instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bpekerala.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on LSS Result 2023 link/USS result 2023 link available

Step 3: Submit the login details: registration no. and DOB

Step 4: The results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future references

Kerala LSS, USS Result 2023 Highlights

Name of Board Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan Name of Exam Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) exams 2023 Exam Date April 26, 2023 Result Date August 9, 2023 (OUT) Result Link bpekerala.in

Kerala LSS, USS Result 2022

According to a local media report last year, more than 10,372 students passed the LSS examination and more than 10,511 students passed the USS examination.

Also Read: BHU UG seat allotment result 2023 for round 2 on August 11 due to mismatch in data, check details here