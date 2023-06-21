MAH CET LLB 5 Year 2023 Counselling Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Steps to Register Here

MAH CET 2023 Counselling Registration: The Maharashtra State Cell will close the counselling registration window for the 5-year LLB programme tomorrow, June 22, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the MAH CET 5-year LLB entrance exam can register themselves for the counselling process by entering the required details in the registration form through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) at cetcell.mahacet.org and llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

As per the official schedule, the registration window for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC candidates will be open till June 30, 2023. Candidates need to upload the required valid documents in the CAP portal to get registered for the MAH CAP counselling. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the user guide available before submitting the counselling registration form.

MAH CET 5-year LLB CAP Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the MAH CET counselling dates for the 5-year LLB programme in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to submit the registration form June 22, 2023 Last date to register for CAP Counselling for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC candidates June 30, 2023 E-scrutiny of uploaded documents by the e-verification team June 25, 2023 E-scrutiny of uploaded documents by the expert committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC candidates July 10, 2023 Display of alphabetical list for Round 1 June 26, 2023 Resolving Grievances related to an Alphabetical list. Candidates to edit the application form & upload valid documents through Candidate login, (if required) June 26 to 28, 2023

How to fill out the MAH CET 5-year LLB registration form 2023 online?

Qualified candidates who are interested in applying for the MAH CET CAP counselling process can follow the below-given steps to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET cell- cetcell.mahacet.org and llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: After this, click on the new candidate registration available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the details such as registration number and roll number

Step 4: Now, upload all the scanned documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Select the course and colleges as per your choice

Step 6: Go through the registration form and then click on the final submission

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of the Maharashtra CET LLB Counselling application form for future reference

