  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MAH CET LLB 5 Year 2023 Counselling Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Steps to Register Here

MAH CET LLB 5 Year 2023 Counselling Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Check Steps to Register Here

Maharashtra State Cell will close the counselling registration window for MAH CET LLB 5-year programme tomorrow, June 22, 2023, in online mode. Qualified candidates who are yet to apply can register at cetcell.mahacet.org and llb5cap23.mahacet.org. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 21, 2023 15:29 IST
MAH CET 2023 Counselling Registration
MAH CET 2023 Counselling Registration

MAH CET 2023 Counselling Registration: The Maharashtra State Cell will close the counselling registration window for the 5-year LLB programme tomorrow, June 22, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified for the MAH CET 5-year LLB entrance exam can register themselves for the counselling process by entering the required details in the registration form through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) at cetcell.mahacet.org and llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

As per the official schedule, the registration window for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC candidates will be open till June 30, 2023. Candidates need to upload the required valid documents in the CAP portal to get registered for the MAH CAP counselling. It is advisable for the candidates to go through the user guide available before submitting the counselling registration form.

MAH CET 5-year LLB CAP Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the MAH CET counselling dates for the 5-year LLB programme in the table below:

Events

Dates

Last date to submit the registration form

June 22, 2023

Last date to register for CAP Counselling for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC candidates

June 30, 2023

E-scrutiny of uploaded documents by the e-verification team

June 25, 2023

E-scrutiny of uploaded documents by the expert committee for NRI/OCI/PIO/FNS and CIWGC candidates

July 10, 2023

Display of alphabetical list for Round 1 

June 26, 2023

Resolving Grievances related to an Alphabetical list. Candidates to edit the application form & upload valid documents through Candidate login, (if required) 

June 26 to 28, 2023

How to fill out the MAH CET 5-year LLB registration form 2023 online?

Qualified candidates who are interested in applying for the MAH CET CAP counselling process can follow the below-given steps to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra CET cell- cetcell.mahacet.org and llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: After this, click on the new candidate registration available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the details such as registration number and roll number

Step 4: Now, upload all the scanned documents in the prescribed format

Step 5: Select the course and colleges as per your choice

Step 6: Go through the registration form and then click on the final submission

Step 7: Download and print a hard copy of the Maharashtra CET LLB Counselling application form for future reference

Also Read: TS ICET Result 2023 Date Expected Soon, Know How to Download Rank Card Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023