TS ICET Result 2023 Date Expected Soon, Know How to Download Rank Card Here

TS ICET Result 2023 Date: Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) is expected to announce the release date of Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test exam soon in online mode. Along with the announcement of the results, the examination authority will also release the final answer key. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam to get admission into various MBA and MCA programmes can check and download their rank cards by entering the required login credentials through the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the TS ICET exam on May 26 and 27, 2023. According to the information given on the website, the final answer key and the TS ICET results date will be notified later in online mode.

TS ICET Results 2023 Date

Candidates can check the dates related to the TS ICET result in the table below:

Event Dates TS ICET exam May 26 to 27, 2023 Declaration of TS ICET result To be announced Announcement of the TS ICET final answer key To be announced

Check the image of the official website below:

How to download the TS ICET result and rank card 2023 online?

The TS ICET 2023 result and rank card can be accessed in online mode, once available. Those who have appeared for the exams can follow the below-given steps to check and download their respective rank cards in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of TS ICET - icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: After this click on the TS ICET 2023 result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the required details such as hall ticket number, registration number and date of birth in the provided space

Step 4: The TS ICET 2023 results will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the TS ICET 2023 results, rank card, and print a hard copy for further reference

