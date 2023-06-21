  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Out, Know How to Download Here

Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Out, Know How to Download Here

CEE Kerala has issued the KMAT admit card for session 2 exam in online mode. Candidates appearing for the entrance exam can check and download their hall tickers through the candidate’s portal at cee.kerala.gov.in. Check details here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 21, 2023 12:21 IST
Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2023
Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2023

Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2023: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) has issued the admit cards for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2023 session 2 in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the KMAT exam can check and download their respective hall tickets by entering the required login credentials in the candidate's portal at cee.kerala.gov.in. 

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the KMAT exam on July 7, 2023, in a Computer Based Test mode with a duration of three hours. In order to download the admit cards, candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as the application number and password in the login window. They are also advised to keep their hall tickets carefully and must bring them on the exam day as no candidate will be allowed to enter the KMAT test centre without it.

Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2023 (Candidate’s portal) - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the KMAT session 2 admit card 2023

Candidates are advised to cross-check the below-given details mentioned on the Kerala KMAT admit card 2023 for session 2. 

Candidate’s name

Roll number of the candidate

Candidate’s photograph

Address and contact details of the candidate

KMAT exam date and timings

Kerala KMAT test centre details

Check the official notice here

How to download Kerala KMAT admit card 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the hall tickets in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to visit the KMAT- 2023 - Candidate Portal available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required login credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: After this, click on the direct link to download KMAT admit card 

Step 5: Take a coloured printout of the Kerala KMAT admit card 2023 and bring it on the day of the exam

Also Read: NEET Counselling: NMC to Conduct Common Counselling from 2024, Check Details Here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023