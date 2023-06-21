Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2023 Out, Know How to Download Here

Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2023: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala (CEE) has issued the admit cards for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2023 session 2 in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing for the KMAT exam can check and download their respective hall tickets by entering the required login credentials in the candidate's portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the KMAT exam on July 7, 2023, in a Computer Based Test mode with a duration of three hours. In order to download the admit cards, candidates are required to fill out the necessary login details such as the application number and password in the login window. They are also advised to keep their hall tickets carefully and must bring them on the exam day as no candidate will be allowed to enter the KMAT test centre without it.

Kerala KMAT Session 2 Admit Card 2023 (Candidate’s portal) - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the KMAT session 2 admit card 2023

Candidates are advised to cross-check the below-given details mentioned on the Kerala KMAT admit card 2023 for session 2.

Candidate’s name Roll number of the candidate Candidate’s photograph Address and contact details of the candidate KMAT exam date and timings Kerala KMAT test centre details

Check the official notice here

How to download Kerala KMAT admit card 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the hall tickets in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala - cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link to visit the KMAT- 2023 - Candidate Portal available on the homepage

Step 3: Login using the required login credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: After this, click on the direct link to download KMAT admit card

Step 5: Take a coloured printout of the Kerala KMAT admit card 2023 and bring it on the day of the exam

Also Read: NEET Counselling: NMC to Conduct Common Counselling from 2024, Check Details Here