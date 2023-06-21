  1. Home
NEET Counselling: NMC to Conduct Common Counselling from 2024, Check Details Here

National Medical Commission has decided to conduct the common counselling from 2024. According to the new guidelines, the NEET UG counselling for AIQ and state seats are expected to be held on a common portal. Check details here

Jun 21, 2023
NEET Common Counselling: According to reports the National Medical Commission (NMC) has declared that the common counselling for the NEET UG examination will be conducted from 2024 onwards. In accordance with NMC's latest guidelines, GMER 2023 have suggested that the counselling process for the NEET undergraduate exam will be held through a common procedure for the AIQ and State Quota seats.

Moreover, the medical commission has also made the decision to eliminate the concept of supplementary batches for MBBS candidates. The National Testing Agency has already released the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test 2023 on June 13 whereas the counselling is expected to begin in July. 

According to reports, an official from NMC said that a new software will be needed for conducting common counselling which is under process at the moment. Whereas a conversation is going on between the Health Ministry and the States to bring the NEET counselling process on the same portal. 

NEET Counselling Process

The NEET counselling process is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 15% of the All India Quota (AIQ) seats and the counselling for the remaining 85% of the seats is conducted by the respective state authorities. Candidates are required to apply for the AIQ seats and State seats separately. The new common counselling procedure will make the admission process easier for medical aspirants.

NEET Counselling 2023 Registrations 

Candidates who are interested in participating in the NEET counselling process for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in Central and deemed universities have to register themselves in online mode through the official website of MCC. They can follow the below-given steps to register for the NEET counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC- mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the registration tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the required details such as NEET roll number, password and security pin in the provided space

Step 4: After this, enter the personal and academic details in the new window

Step 5: Make the online payment of the fees, submit it

Step 6: Print a hard copy of the confirmation page for future use

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023: Check Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Registration Process, Documents Required, Seat Matrix Here

