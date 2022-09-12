MAH CET MBA/MMS Results 2022 Declared, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH MBA/ MMS CET 2022: Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test Cell has declared the MAH CET MBA/MMS Results 2022s 2022 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra CET MBA/MMS Entrance examinations can visit the official website or click on the link provided here to check the Results.

To check the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 students are required to visit the official result portal - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also check the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 through the direct link available here.

To check the Maharashtra MBA/MMS CET 2022 Results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Maharashtra CET Application Number and Password in the result link given. Students can also follow the link provided below to check the CET result.

MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022

Steps to check the MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022

The MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022 has been announced on the official website. Students who have appeared for the Entrance examinations can check their results by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the Maharashtra CET official portal

Step 2: Click on the MAH MBA/MMS /MMS CET Scorecard link available

Step 3: Enter the CET application number and Password in the link given

Step 4: Download the MAH CET MBA/MMS Results 2022 for further reference

The Maharashtra MBA/MMS Exams 2022 were conducted from August 23 to 25, 2022. Students who have appeared for the exams must make sure that they download the scorecard for further admission procedure. The Counselling process for the MAH MBA/ MMS programme will begin shortly on the official counselling portal. Updates on the online counselling procedure for the MBA/ MMS programmes will be available here as and when the notification is released.

