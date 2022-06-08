Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 (Declared): Get List of Website to Check MBSBHSE Class 12th Result Link Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Link Available

Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education has activated the Maharashtra HSC result on the official website. Students can check their result of Maha 12th at these websites - mahresult.nic.in. hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. They will have to use their roll number/seat number and mother's name to check their Maharashtra HSC result.

Updated as on 06/06/2022 at 1.10 PM

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Pass Percentage

The Maharashtra Class 12th has been announced. In Maharashtra HSC result 2022, 94.22% of students have passed.In Maharashtra HSC result 2022, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks. Also, the pass percentage has come down by 5.41 percentage points since last year. As many as 1439731 students appeared for HSC exam in the state this year of whom 1356604 have cleared the exam. The Maharashtra Board will not release the names of HSC exam toppers.

Updated as on 06/06/2022 at 12.55 PM

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Declared

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022, MBSBHSE Class 12th Result Link: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the class 12th result of the Maharashtra Board today on 8th June 2022. Students can check and download their Maharashtra HSC results from the official website - mahresult.nic.in from 1 PM onwards.

Updated as on 06/06/2022 at 11.19 AM

Details mentioned on Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

Maharashtra Board class 12 results 2022 will be announced on the official website. Students will be able to check their Maha HSC result 2022 by using the required credentials - roll number and mother's name. Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022 will include the following details.

Candidate name and roll number

Mother's Name

Name of Examination

Exam subject details

Marks secured

Minimum Marks required

Percentage and Grade secured

Updated as on 06/06/2022 at 11.08 AM

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022, MBSBHSE Class 12th Result Link: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12th result of the Maharashtra Board today on 8th June 2022. Students will be able to check and download their Maharashtra HSC results from the official website - mahresult.nic.in from 1 PM onwards. Earlier, on Twitter Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also released the list of websites where the HSC result 2022 Maharashtra will be available.

Students can check and download their Maharashtra Board 12th result 2022 by using their roll number and mother’s first name. The online Maharashtra HSC result 2022 comprises of student's name, roll number, marks and grades. This year, the Maharashtra board exams for class 12 theory were conducted from 4th March to 7th April 2022 and a total of 14.85 lakh students had registered for the exams of which 8.17 lakh were boys while 6.68 lakh were girls.

Check List of Websites To Download Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022

This year, around 14 lakh students appeared for the Maharashtra 12th board exams. The exams were conducted in March-April. After the declaration of Maha 12th result, students will be able to check it at the websites provided below. As the students are waiting for their Maharashtra board results 2022, they must keep a check on these websites for the results and updates. Some of the websites, where students can check their HSC result 2022 Maharashtra are -

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresults.org.in

How To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022?

To check the Maharashtra result for class 12th, students will have to go to the any of above-mentioned websites. Further, they need to click on the Maharashtra board result for class 12th. A new page will appear on the screen. After that, they will have to enter the required login credentials - roll number and mother’s name and the result will be displayed on the screen. Apart from the official website, the Maharashtra Class 12 results 2022 can be downloaded from some other third party websites. There might be chances that the authorities provide SMS facility to check MBSBHSE Class 12th result, however, it is not confirmed.

HSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Qualifying Status

Qualifying Status Marks Distinction 75% and above First Division 60% and above Second Division 45% to 59% Pass Grade 35% to 44% Failed Below 35%

