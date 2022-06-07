Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!
    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022 Date Announced Live: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result To be Declared Tomorrow at 1 PM at mahresult.nic.in

    Published on: Tue 07 Jun 2022 09:28 PM IST

    Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 TomorrowPress Meet @ 12, Result Link Live @ 1 PM14 Lakh Students to Receive HSC Results

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Date, Maharashtra Class 12 Result Live Updates: 

    MSBSHSE 12th Result 2022 will be declared tomorrow afternoon at 1 PM. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Class 12 Results for the annual HSC Exams on 8th June 2022 - Wednesday. As per the official update, the Maha HSC Result 2022 for Class 12 students will be announced in a press meet in the morning. In the press meet, MSBSHSE Board officials will announce the HSC Result 2022 Maharashtra Board and also share key highlights including pass percentage, zone and district-wise performance of students and other statistics. This would be followed by the activation of Maharashtra HSC Results link being activated at 1 PM in the afternoon on the official websites. Tomorrow at 1 PM, students can log onto the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in. In addition to this, the Maharashtra Class 12 Results will also be available on msbshse.co.in website as well. Alternatively, a direct link to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 via the link placed below. The link will be activated as soon as the results are officially announced.

    Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Tomorrow)

    A total of 1485191 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra HSC exam this year out of which 817188 boys and 667003 are girls. The Maharashtra HSC result will include the marks secured by the students in the subjects along with their qualifying status in the examinations. 

    Keep refreshing this page for the latest news and updates related to Maharashtra HSC  Result 2022!

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 07 Jun 09:28 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Website Updated

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Website 

    • 07 Jun 09:09 PM

      List of Websites to Check Maha Class 12 Results 2022

    • 07 Jun 08:19 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2022 Toppers List

      Last year, the Maha HSC toppers list was not announced. However, it is expected that MSBSHSE will release the list of topper this time. In 2019, the commerce topper was Anisha Vaishampayan from R A Podar College with 97.23 per cent marks Whereas the Science topper was Gaurav Goel from Pace Junior College, Andheri, who scored 97.38 per cent marks. 

    • 07 Jun 08:02 PM

      Where To get Maharashtra HSC 2022 Original Marksheet?

      The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will announce the class 12th/HSC result on the official website. As per the past trends, initially, students will get the digital Maha 12th marksheet from the official website. The original marksheet will be available in the schools and students have to get it from their respective schools. 

    • 07 Jun 07:46 PM

      Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 Qualifying Status

      Qualifying Status 

      Marks

      Distinction

      75% and above

      First Division

      60% and above

      Second Division

      45% to 59%

      Pass Grade

      35% to 44%

      Failed

      Below 35%

    • 07 Jun 07:26 PM

      Details Mentioned on Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022

      The online Maharashtra HSC result is expected to have student's name, marks, grades, subjects, and others. They must check the details mentioned in the Maharashtra HSC state board result 2022 commerce, science & arts. Check below the details -

      • Seat number
      • Name
      • Subjects
      • Subject code
      • Subject-wise marks
      • Total marks 
      • Qualifying status

    • 07 Jun 06:51 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2021 Stream-wise Performance

      Stream

      Pass percentage

      Science

      91.45%

      Arts

      99.83%

      Commerce

      99.91%

    • 07 Jun 06:23 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Tomorrow

      The date and time of the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 has been announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE. The Maharashtra HSC will be out on 8th June and the result link will be activated at 1 PM. Check the video below - 

    • 07 Jun 05:56 PM

      14 Lakh Students to Get Maharashtra HSC Result

      Apart from announcing the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 date and time, Ms Gaikwad also shared the number of students who are awaiting the results. In her tweet she noted that a total of 1485191 students have appeared for the HSC exam. Of the total number of students, 817188 are boys while the rest are 667003 are girls.

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 

    • 07 Jun 05:31 PM

      Minimum Qualifying Marks in Maharashtra Class 12th

      As per the updates, to qualify in the Maharashtra HSC exam, students must score at least 35% or above. Also, the 35% include marks secured in both practical and theory exams. In case, the student fails to secure the minimum qualifying marks then they will have to appear for Supplementary exams.

    • 07 Jun 05:03 PM

      Login Credentials Required To Check Maha 12th Result 2022

      To check the MBSBHSE class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce, students will have to visit the official website. Further they need to login by using the below-mentioned credentials. Also, students can check the image of the login window provided here - 

      • Roll Number 
      • Mother's First Name 

      Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 

    • 07 Jun 04:47 PM

      Maharashtra 12th Results to be Announced on 8th June at mahresults.nic.in

      Apart from sharing the Maha 12th result 2022 date and time, Ms Gaikwad also shared the number of students who are awaiting the results. In her tweet she noted that a total of 1485191 students have appeared for the HSC Exam held in March - April 2022. They can check their result on the official website. 

    • 07 Jun 04:30 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Result Marksheet To Available Tomorrow at 1 PM

      After the announcement of Maha 12th result 2022, students can check it on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. The subject wise edited marks of the students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards namely Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, Konkan will be available after 1 pm tomorrow.

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 

    • 07 Jun 04:08 PM

      MSBSHSE HSC Exam 2022

      The Maharashtra board exams for class 12 theory were conducted from 4th March to 7th April 2022, while the practical exams were held from 14th February to 3rd March 2022. This year, a total of 14.85 lakh students had registered for the exams of which 8.17 lakh were boys while 6.68 lakh were girls.

    • 07 Jun 03:51 PM

      List of Websites To Check Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

      The Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has shared that the results will be announced tomorrow. In a video message, the minister has shared that the Maha 12th result will be announced tomorrow on 8th June 2022. Along with that, she also released the list of websites where the Maharashtra HSC result will be available - mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, https://mahresults.org.in. 

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 

    • 07 Jun 03:40 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Marksheet

      The subject wise edited marks of the students registered for the examination through 9 divisional education boards - Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan will be available on the official website after 1 pm tomorrow.

    • 07 Jun 03:34 PM

      Number of Students in Maharashtra HSC 2022

      This year, a total of 1485191 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra HSC exam this year out of which 817188 are boys and 667003 are girls. 

    • 07 Jun 03:32 PM

      Maha 12th Result 2022 Tomorrow

      As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra HSC results 2022 time and date have been announced by Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad via Tweet. The Maharashtra 12th results for Arts, Science and Commerce will be available online at 1 pm, while it will be officially announced in a press conference.

    • 07 Jun 03:30 PM

      MSBSHSE 12th Result 2022 To be Release at mahresult.nic.in

      The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 soon. Students will be able to check Maha 12th result on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. Check the image of official website below - 

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 

    • 07 Jun 03:23 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Date and Time Announced

    • 07 Jun 03:00 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

      Maharashtra State Board results 2022 for HSC will be released soon. Education Minister will announce the date of the results online once they are confirmed. Check the video to get more information - 

    • 07 Jun 02:45 PM

      Maha 12th Result 2022 Date likely to be announced by Varsha Gaikwad

      Maharashtra HSC rsult 2022 date is expected to be announced by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. Although, there is no official confirmation on the same. 

    • 07 Jun 02:29 PM

      Maharashtra Board HSC Result Statistics for Arts, Science and Commerce

      Along with the Maharashtra Board class 12 examination results, students will also be provided with results statistics. In 2020, 90.66 percent of students passed. The highest pass percentage was recorded for the science stream with 96.93 pass percentage.

    • 07 Jun 01:58 PM

      How to Check Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 in Online Mode?

      Maharashtra board HSC results will be declared in online mode on mahresult.nic.in. Students can go through the steps to know how to check Maha 12th result - 

      • Step 1st - Go to the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in. 
      • Step 2nd - Now, check the Latest Announcements Section, on the homepage.
      • Step 3rd - Find the link for HSC Result 2022 (Arts, Science or Commerce) and click on it.
      • Step 4th - Enter the exam Roll Number and Mothers’ First Name in the login window. 
      • Step 5th - Maharashtra Board result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. 


    • 07 Jun 01:18 PM

      Nearly 14 lakh Students Awaiting For Maha 12th Results

      Nearly 14 lakh students appear for the Maharashtra HSC examinations every year. The board exam for MSBSHSE 12th was held from 4th March to 7th April 2022. The date and time for the same will be announced soon. 

    • 07 Jun 12:55 PM

      Tentative Date of Maharashtra HSC Results 2022

      As per the local media reports, the Maharashtra HSC results 2022 is expected to be announced by 10th June 2022. However, the final confirmation on Maha 12th result date is still awaited from the officials. 

    • 07 Jun 12:33 PM

      3,07,578 Students From Nagpur Awaits Maharashtra HSC Result 2022

      As per the reports, a total of 3,07,578 students have appeared for the MSBSHSE class 12th result from Nagpur, out of which the total number of boys is 1,60,519 whereas 1,47,062 girls appeared for the exam. 

    • 07 Jun 12:04 PM

      Maharashtra HSC Exam 2021 Cancelled

      Last year, the Maharashtra HSC examinations were cancelled and all students were promoted based on the internal evaluation policy. In 2021, a pass percentage of 99.63% was recorded. In 2020, the pass percentage was 90.66%. 

    • 07 Jun 11:48 AM

      Maha 12th Result Date and Time Official Notification To Release Soon

      Every year, before the announcement of the Maharashtra Board 12th result 2022, the board releases a notification regarding the date and time for the announcement of Maha 12th result 2022. Once the date is fixed, the board will release the Maharashtra HSC result date and time notification. 

    • 07 Jun 11:45 AM

      Board To Hold Meeting To Finalise Maha 12th Result 2022

      As per media reports, it is expected that the board will soon be holding a meeting regarding the Maharashtra HSC result date 2022. Soon after the meeting, the authorities will announce the date as well time for the announcement of class 12th Maha result for Arts, Science and Commerce. 

    • 07 Jun 11:41 AM

      Maharashtra Schools To Reopen from 15 June

      As per the recent updates, the School Education Minister Maharashtra Varsha Gaikwad has confirmed that schools will reopen from 15th June 2022 as per schedule. She said that schools in Maharashtra will reopen from 15th June with strict adherence to COVID-19 precautions. Apart from this, it is also expected that MSBSHSE Class 12th result date 2022 will be announced soon at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in. 

    • 07 Jun 11:35 AM

      Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 Time

      Once the date is confirmed, MSBSHSE will also release the Maharashtra HSC result time. Going as per past trends, it is expected that Maha 12th results will be announced at 11 am and then the link will be activated soon.

    • 07 Jun 11:32 AM

      Maharashtra 12th Result 2022

      MSBSHSE will release the Maharashtra HSC result 2022 soon. The date and time for the declaration of the result will be announced officially soon. Once declared, HSC results will be available on - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in. Check this video for more details - 

    • 07 Jun 11:29 AM

      Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Date Soon

      As per updates, the Maharashtra HSC result date and time will be announced soon by the Maharashtra State Board. Going as per media reports, Maha HSC result will be released by 10th June 2022, however, the official confirmation is still awaited. Once announced, the Maharashtra Class 12th results will be available online on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. 

