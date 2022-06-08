Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

    Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 (Out): Konkan Tops with 97.21%, Check HSC 12th Result Pass Percentage Here

    The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the Maharashtra HSC result today on 8th June.  The board has shared information on Maharashtra HSC result 2022 according to which, 94.22% students in Arts, Science and Commerce streams have passed the exam. 

     

    Updated: Jun 8, 2022 13:08 IST
    Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022
    Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022

    Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022, Maharashtra HSC Result Pass Percentage: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra HSC result 2022. However, the live link of Maha 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce has been activated now. The HSC result 2022 Maharashtra board is available on the official MSBSHSE Board 12th result 2022 website -mahresult.nic.in.  Along with the Maharashtra Board class 12 examination results, the authorities have also announced the results statistics. 

    This year, 94.22% of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022. A total of 14,85,191 students can check HSC results 2022. Of the total number of students, 817188 are boys while the rest are 667003 are girls. As compared to last year, the pass percentage of Maharashtra HSC has come down by 5.41 percent. Konkan division has got pass percentage of 97.21%. 

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Statistics 

    This year, 94.22% of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022. As many as 1439731 students appeared for HSC exam in the state this year of whom 1356604 have cleared the exam. In Maharashtra HSC result 2022, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks. As per media reports, the Maharashtra Board will not release the names of HSC exam toppers. 

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Pass Percentage 

    Gender

    Pass Percentage

    Boys 

    95.35%

    Girls 

    93.29%

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: District - Wise Pass Percentage

    Division

    Pass Percentage

    Konkan

    97.21%

    Pune

    93.61%

    Latur

    95.25%

    Amravati

    96.34 %

    Kolhapur

    95.07%

    Nagpur

    96.52%

    Aurangabad

    94.97%

    Mumbai

    90.91%

    Nashik

    95.03%

    Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 - Number of Students 

    Gender

    Number of students 

    Boys 

    8,17,188

    Girls 

    6,68,003

    Total

    14,85,191

    Maharashtra Board HSC Result Statistics for Arts, Science and Commerce 

    In 2020, 90.66 percent of students passed. The highest pass percentage was recorded for the science stream with 96.93 pass percentage. Check last few year's Maha 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result statistics here. 

    Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2021- Stream-wise Performance

    Stream

    Pass percentage

    Science

    91.45%

    Arts

    99.83%

    Commerce

    99.91%

     

    Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 - Previous Years’ Statistics

    Years

    Overall Pass percentage

    Boys’ Pass percentage

    Girls’ Pass percentage

    Total Students

    2021

    99.63

    99.54

    99.73

    13,19,754

    2020

    90.66

    88.04

    93.88

    14,13,687

    2019

    85.88

    82.4

    90.25

    14,89,837

    2018

    88.41

    85.23

    92.36

    14,85,132

    2017

    89.5

    93.2

    86.65

    14,29,478

    2016

    86.6

    83.46

    83.46

    13,19,754

    2015

    91.26

    88.8

    94.29

    12,37,241

    2014

    90.03

    87.23

    93.5

    11,98,859

    2013

    79.95

    76.62

    84.06

    10,88,653

