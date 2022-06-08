Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 (Out): Konkan Tops with 97.21%, Check HSC 12th Result Pass Percentage Here

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022, Maharashtra HSC Result Pass Percentage: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra HSC result 2022. However, the live link of Maha 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce has been activated now. The HSC result 2022 Maharashtra board is available on the official MSBSHSE Board 12th result 2022 website -mahresult.nic.in. Along with the Maharashtra Board class 12 examination results, the authorities have also announced the results statistics.
This year, 94.22% of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022. A total of 14,85,191 students can check HSC results 2022. Of the total number of students, 817188 are boys while the rest are 667003 are girls. As compared to last year, the pass percentage of Maharashtra HSC has come down by 5.41 percent. Konkan division has got pass percentage of 97.21%.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Statistics
This year, 94.22% of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022. As many as 1439731 students appeared for HSC exam in the state this year of whom 1356604 have cleared the exam. In Maharashtra HSC result 2022, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks. As per media reports, the Maharashtra Board will not release the names of HSC exam toppers.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Pass Percentage
|
Gender
|
Pass Percentage
|
Boys
|
95.35%
|
Girls
|
93.29%
Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: District - Wise Pass Percentage
|
Division
|
Pass Percentage
|
Konkan
|
97.21%
|
Pune
|
93.61%
|
Latur
|
95.25%
|
Amravati
|
96.34 %
|
Kolhapur
|
95.07%
|
Nagpur
|
96.52%
|
Aurangabad
|
94.97%
|
Mumbai
|
90.91%
|
Nashik
|
95.03%
Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 - Number of Students
|
Gender
|
Number of students
|
Boys
|
8,17,188
|
Girls
|
6,68,003
|
Total
|
14,85,191
Maharashtra Board HSC Result Statistics for Arts, Science and Commerce
In 2020, 90.66 percent of students passed. The highest pass percentage was recorded for the science stream with 96.93 pass percentage. Check last few year's Maha 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result statistics here.
Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2021- Stream-wise Performance
|
Stream
|
Pass percentage
|
Science
|
91.45%
|
Arts
|
99.83%
|
Commerce
|
99.91%
Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 - Previous Years’ Statistics
|
Years
|
Overall Pass percentage
|
Boys’ Pass percentage
|
Girls’ Pass percentage
|
Total Students
|
2021
|
99.63
|
99.54
|
99.73
|
13,19,754
|
2020
|
90.66
|
88.04
|
93.88
|
14,13,687
|
2019
|
85.88
|
82.4
|
90.25
|
14,89,837
|
2018
|
88.41
|
85.23
|
92.36
|
14,85,132
|
2017
|
89.5
|
93.2
|
86.65
|
14,29,478
|
2016
|
86.6
|
83.46
|
83.46
|
13,19,754
|
2015
|
91.26
|
88.8
|
94.29
|
12,37,241
|
2014
|
90.03
|
87.23
|
93.5
|
11,98,859
|
2013
|
79.95
|
76.62
|
84.06
|
10,88,653
