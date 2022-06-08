Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 (Out): Konkan Tops with 97.21%, Check HSC 12th Result Pass Percentage Here

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022, Maharashtra HSC Result Pass Percentage: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra HSC result 2022. However, the live link of Maha 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce has been activated now. The HSC result 2022 Maharashtra board is available on the official MSBSHSE Board 12th result 2022 website -mahresult.nic.in. Along with the Maharashtra Board class 12 examination results, the authorities have also announced the results statistics.

This year, 94.22% of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022. A total of 14,85,191 students can check HSC results 2022. Of the total number of students, 817188 are boys while the rest are 667003 are girls. As compared to last year, the pass percentage of Maharashtra HSC has come down by 5.41 percent. Konkan division has got pass percentage of 97.21%.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Statistics

This year, 94.22% of students have passed the Maharashtra HSC exam 2022. As many as 1439731 students appeared for HSC exam in the state this year of whom 1356604 have cleared the exam. In Maharashtra HSC result 2022, as many as 10,047 students have got 90% or more marks. As per media reports, the Maharashtra Board will not release the names of HSC exam toppers.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Pass Percentage

Gender Pass Percentage Boys 95.35% Girls 93.29%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: District - Wise Pass Percentage

Division Pass Percentage Konkan 97.21% Pune 93.61% Latur 95.25% Amravati 96.34 % Kolhapur 95.07% Nagpur 96.52% Aurangabad 94.97% Mumbai 90.91% Nashik 95.03%

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 - Number of Students

Gender Number of students Boys 8,17,188 Girls 6,68,003 Total 14,85,191

Maharashtra Board HSC Result Statistics for Arts, Science and Commerce

In 2020, 90.66 percent of students passed. The highest pass percentage was recorded for the science stream with 96.93 pass percentage. Check last few year's Maha 12th Arts, Science and Commerce result statistics here.

Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2021- Stream-wise Performance

Stream Pass percentage Science 91.45% Arts 99.83% Commerce 99.91%

Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2022 - Previous Years’ Statistics

Years Overall Pass percentage Boys’ Pass percentage Girls’ Pass percentage Total Students 2021 99.63 99.54 99.73 13,19,754 2020 90.66 88.04 93.88 14,13,687 2019 85.88 82.4 90.25 14,89,837 2018 88.41 85.23 92.36 14,85,132 2017 89.5 93.2 86.65 14,29,478 2016 86.6 83.46 83.46 13,19,754 2015 91.26 88.8 94.29 12,37,241 2014 90.03 87.23 93.5 11,98,859 2013 79.95 76.62 84.06 10,88,653

