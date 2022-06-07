MSBHSE HSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Maharashtra 12th Results to be Declared on 8th June @mahresults.nic.in

MSBHSE HSC Result 2022 Date and Time Confirmed: Finally, the Maharashtra 12th Result 2022 Date for HSC Exam has been announced by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MBSBHSE). The announcement comes as a very major relief for over 14 lakh students who have appeared for the HSC Exam 2022 held in March - April and have been waiting for it for nearly two months now. Like every year, the Maharashtra Board will declare the Class 12 Results online on the official websites - mahresults.nic.in, hscresults.mkcl.org and hsc.mahresults.org.in.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Confirmed by Education Minister

As expected, the Maharashtra Class 10 Result 2022 Date and Time was confirmed by the School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad. In a video address to students, Ms Gaikwad confirmed that the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 will be declared on 8th June 2022 at 1 PM in the afternoon. In her message, she also shared the list of websites on which the Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2022 will be made available and from where students will be able to download the Maharashtra HSC Result 2022 Scorecard easily.

14 Lakh Students to Receive HSC Result

Apart from sharing the HSC Result 2022 Maharashtra date and time, Ms Gaikwad also shared the number of students who are awaiting the results. In her tweet she noted that a total of 1485191 students have appeared for the HSC Exam held in March - April 2022. Of the total number of students, 817188 are boys while the rest are 667003 are girls.

Type No of Students Male Students 817188 Female Students 667003 Total 1485191

