MSBSHSE HSC Results 2022 (Link Active): Check Maharashtra Board 12 Result State records 94.22 Pass Percentage Here

MSBSHSE HSC Results 2022: Class 12 Result Link Live, Alternate Website Available

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has activated the class 12 result link. Candidates who have been patiently waiting for the declaration of the Results can now visit the official website of the board or the list of websiteds provided here to check the Maharashtra 12th Results 2022.

Updated as on June 8, 2022 @ 1:02 PM

Maharashtra 12th Results link to be made live in half an hour

Maharashtra Board 12th Results 2022 has been announced by the board officials in an official press conference. The board officials have stated that students will be able to check the Maharashtra 12th Results 2022 through the link which will be made available on the designated websites by 1 PM. Students can visit the websites mentioned below to check the MSBSHSE 12th Results 2022

mahresult.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresults.org.in

Updated as on June 8, 2022 @ 12:29 PM

Maharashtra Board 12th Results 2022 has declared the MSBSHSE 12th Results 2022 on the official website. As per the information provided by the board officials, the state has recorded an overall pass percentage of 94.22%. Check complete Maharashtra board Results details here.

Maharashtra Class 12 Results will be announced for the Arts, Commerce and Science stream examinations. The MSBSHSE results will be made available on the official website - mahresult.nic.in. Students will also be provided with a direct link here to check the Maharashtra 12th Results 2022.

Students awaiting the declaration of the MSBSHSE 12th Results 2022 will also be able to check the results through the direct link provided on this page. The link will be made live as and when the results are declared online.

What is the minimum mark required to qualify MSBSHSE 12th Exams 2022

Maharashtra Board class 12 Results 2022 will be announced on the official website of the board. In order for students to be considered as qualified they are required to secure the minimum marks set by the board, As per the marking scheme provided, students are required to secure a minimum of 35 per cent in each subject and overall in the Maharashtra HSC Exams 2022.

Details Mentioned on the Maharashtra 12th Result sheet

The Maharashtra 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the officials at 1 PM. The offline copy of the certificates will be issued via the respective schools. The Maharashtra Board 12th Results 2022 will include the following details

Name and Roll number of candidate

Mother’s name

Exam details

Subjects appeared

Marks secured

Grade secured

Passing Marks

Passing percentage

Qualifying status

