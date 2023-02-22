Maharashtra HSC 2023: Error in English Question Paper, Board to Take Action, Check Details Here

Maharashtra Board 12th Exam 2023: According to media reports, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has accepted that a part of the model answer was printed in place of a question in the Maharashtra Board Class 12 English Paper which was conducted on February 21, 2023.

Officials from the board have stated that it was a printing error and that necessary action will be taken in the interest of the students.

Official notification - Click Here

Going by previous years, under such circumstances, marks assigned to the question are given to all the students. As per a notification issued by the board, a meeting was scheduled to be conducted to discuss the printing error but the meeting did not take place due to teachers' protests.

As per the notification released, on February 21, 2023, three errors were found in Class 12 English paper. A meeting of the board members will be held and a decision will be taken on the question paper error, the notification further stated.

The board commenced the Maharashtra HSC Examinations on February 21, 2023. As per reports, this year over 14 Lakh students have registered to appear for the board exams.

According to reports, Maharashtra Board Secretary Anuradha Oak has stated that a joint meeting of the Board of Studies in English and Chief Moderators of all divisions was to take place but was not possible, she however further added that once the experts meet the board will come to know about the issue and will take a decision accordingly. She has however assured them that no injustice will be done to the students and they should not worry about the same.

Also Read: CBSE Board Warns Against Class 10, 12 Fake Sample Papers and Website, Check Details Here